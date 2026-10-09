Denton VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Denton VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
2322 San Jacinto Boulevard
Denton, TX 76205-7532
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Volunteer transportation network:
Shuttle services:
Learn more about shuttle services
Veterans transportation services:
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Other services at VA North Texas health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Laboratory and pathology service analyzes medical samples, such as blood, tissue, and other bodily fluids, to help diagnose diseases and monitor patient health. We use various techniques and technologies to examine samples, interpret results, and collaborate with health care professionals to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. This service plays a crucial role in the medical field by aiding in the early detection and management of diseases.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.
VA North Texas provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.
Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating (be “service connected”) and may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.
VA North Texas offers a range of services, which are available to meet Veterans where they are in their recovery:
- Mental health counseling
- Sexual trauma counseling
- Substance abuse treatment
- Psychological support groups
- Physical health care
Learn more about military sexual trauma care at VA North Texas
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My Healthe Vet is a free, web-based tool VA patients can self-manage their health care from their computer or mobile device. A Premium MyHealthe Vet account offers access to your health records and additional features. Please read below to learn how to upgrade to a Premium My Healthe Vet account online or in person and discover all My Healthe Vet offers.
Care we provide at VA North Texas health care.
A Premium MyHealthe Vet account offers access to your personal health records. You will be able to:
- Request VA prescription refills, track your VA medications, and access your current VA prescriptions and prescription history.
- View, download, and print your VA health information, reports, and images from your VA medical record.
- Send online secure messages to your VA care team to ask them non-urgent health questions, ask to renew your medications, and send updates on your condition.
- View, request, reschedule, and cancel VA appointments.
Your My Healthe Vet coordinator can assist you with questions and concerns you may have with self-registering with the VA online health portal, MyHealthe Vet to manage your VA appointments and VA records, refill VA prescriptions, view your VA lab and VA test results, and communicate with your VA health care team.
To upgrade in person or through a video appointment, contact the VA North Texas My Healthe Vet coordinator at (214) 857-3308, (214) 857-3688, or (214) 413-3736.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Connect with Environmental Health Coordinator Ernestine L. Anthony
Connect with Environmental Health Coordinator Ernestine L. Anthony
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You may receive a screening at any of our medical centers or clinics. Please ask your health care team for the screening at your next primary care, mental health or specialty appointment.
- Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years.
- Veterans not enrolled, who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.