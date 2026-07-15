Fort Worth VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including gastroenterology, laboratory services, prescriptions, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Fort Worth VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
2201 Southeast Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76119-5863
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Volunteer transportation network:
Shuttle services:
Learn more about shuttle services
Veterans transportation services:
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Assisting Veterans from their point of entry into the facility, to their clinic appointment
and return service to their point of entry.
Dispatch for outpatient escort service.
At VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS), we’re dedicated to making every visit as smooth and welcoming as possible for our Veterans, their families, and visitors. Our Patient Assisted Parking program reflects that commitment, providing professional, courteous, and heartfelt support from the moment you arrive.
Patient Assisted Parking is available at the Dallas VA Medical Center, Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic (FWOPC), and Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center (SRMVC) in Bonham. This service is specifically provided to Veterans and visitors who have a handicap placard, handicap license plates, Disabled Veteran (DV) license plates, or Purple Heart license plates. If you or your loved one meets these criteria, our team is here to assist you whether you’re arriving for an appointment or visiting a patient on our campuses.
When you arrive at any of our facilities during normal operating hours, simply display your qualifying placard or plates and let our staff know you’d like Patient Assisted Parking. Our attendants will greet you at the entrance, offer any assistance you may need, and ensure your vehicle is parked safely and securely.
We’re here to honor your service and support you every step of the way. If you have questions or need additional help, please don’t hesitate to ask a staff member. Thank you for choosing VANTHCS it’s our privilege to serve you.
Patient assisted parking information:
Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic (FWOPC)
2201 SE Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Patient assisted parking services - hours of operation:
Hours of operation are below Monday through Friday.
- FWOPC – 7:00AM – 4:30pm
Other services at VA North Texas health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We'll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Gastroenterology - Fort Worth VA Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Laboratory and pathology service analyzes medical samples, such as blood, tissue, and other bodily fluids, to help diagnose diseases and monitor patient health. We use various techniques and technologies to examine samples, interpret results, and collaborate with health care professionals to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. This service plays a crucial role in the medical field by aiding in the early detection and management of diseases.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.
VA North Texas provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.
Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating (be “service connected”) and may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.
VA North Texas offers a range of services, which are available to meet Veterans where they are in their recovery:
- Mental health counseling
- Sexual trauma counseling
- Substance abuse treatment
- Psychological support groups
- Physical health care
Learn more about military sexual trauma care at VA North Texas
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My Healthe Vet is a free, web-based tool VA patients can self-manage their health care from their computer or mobile device. A Premium MyHealthe Vet account offers access to your health records and additional features. Please read below to learn how to upgrade to a Premium My Healthe Vet account online or in person and discover all My Healthe Vet offers.
Care we provide at VA North Texas health care.
A Premium MyHealthe Vet account offers access to your personal health records. You will be able to:
- Request VA prescription refills, track your VA medications, and access your current VA prescriptions and prescription history.
- View, download, and print your VA health information, reports, and images from your VA medical record.
- Send online secure messages to your VA care team to ask them non-urgent health questions, ask to renew your medications, and send updates on your condition.
- View, request, reschedule, and cancel VA appointments.
Your My Healthe Vet coordinator can assist you with questions and concerns you may have with self-registering with the VA online health portal, MyHealthe Vet to manage your VA appointments and VA records, refill VA prescriptions, view your VA lab and VA test results, and communicate with your VA health care team.
To upgrade in person or through a video appointment, contact the VA North Texas My Healthe Vet coordinator at (214) 857-3308, (214) 857-3688, or (214) 413-3736.
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Connect with Environmental Health Coordinator Ernestine L. Anthony
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You may receive a screening at any of our medical centers or clinics. Please ask your health care team for the screening at your next primary care, mental health or specialty appointment.
- Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years.
- Veterans not enrolled, who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation