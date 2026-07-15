At VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS), we’re dedicated to making every visit as smooth and welcoming as possible for our Veterans, their families, and visitors. Our Patient Assisted Parking program reflects that commitment, providing professional, courteous, and heartfelt support from the moment you arrive.

Patient Assisted Parking is available at the Dallas VA Medical Center, Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic (FWOPC), and Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center (SRMVC) in Bonham. This service is specifically provided to Veterans and visitors who have a handicap placard, handicap license plates, Disabled Veteran (DV) license plates, or Purple Heart license plates. If you or your loved one meets these criteria, our team is here to assist you whether you’re arriving for an appointment or visiting a patient on our campuses.

When you arrive at any of our facilities during normal operating hours, simply display your qualifying placard or plates and let our staff know you’d like Patient Assisted Parking. Our attendants will greet you at the entrance, offer any assistance you may need, and ensure your vehicle is parked safely and securely.

We’re here to honor your service and support you every step of the way. If you have questions or need additional help, please don’t hesitate to ask a staff member. Thank you for choosing VANTHCS it’s our privilege to serve you.

Patient assisted parking information:

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center (SRMVC)

1201 E. Ninth Street Bonham TX 75418

Patient assisted parking services - hours of operation: