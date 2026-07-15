Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center
Our Veterans center provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services, laboratory services, social work, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham.
Location and contact information
Address
1201 East 9th Street
Bonham, TX 75418-4059
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Volunteer transportation network:
Shuttle services:
Learn more about shuttle services
Veterans transportation services:
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Welcome to Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center!
We want your visit to be as seamless as possible, whether you're coming in for a routine check-up or a more extensive treatment, our wayfinding map can provide you with information to get from point A to point B without any hassle.
Check out Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center's wayfinding map
Assisting Veterans from their point of entry into the facility, to their clinic appointment
and return service to their point of entry.
Dispatch for outpatient escort service:
At VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS), we’re dedicated to making every visit as smooth and welcoming as possible for our Veterans, their families, and visitors. Our Patient Assisted Parking program reflects that commitment, providing professional, courteous, and heartfelt support from the moment you arrive.
Patient Assisted Parking is available at the Dallas VA Medical Center, Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic (FWOPC), and Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center (SRMVC) in Bonham. This service is specifically provided to Veterans and visitors who have a handicap placard, handicap license plates, Disabled Veteran (DV) license plates, or Purple Heart license plates. If you or your loved one meets these criteria, our team is here to assist you whether you’re arriving for an appointment or visiting a patient on our campuses.
When you arrive at any of our facilities during normal operating hours, simply display your qualifying placard or plates and let our staff know you’d like Patient Assisted Parking. Our attendants will greet you at the entrance, offer any assistance you may need, and ensure your vehicle is parked safely and securely.
We’re here to honor your service and support you every step of the way. If you have questions or need additional help, please don’t hesitate to ask a staff member. Thank you for choosing VANTHCS it’s our privilege to serve you.
Patient assisted parking information:
Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center (SRMVC)
1201 E. Ninth Street Bonham TX 75418
Patient assisted parking services - hours of operation:
- Bonham – 7:00AM – 4:30pm
Other services at VA North Texas health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Laboratory and pathology service analyzes medical samples, such as blood, tissue, and other bodily fluids, to help diagnose diseases and monitor patient health. We use various techniques and technologies to examine samples, interpret results, and collaborate with health care professionals to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. This service plays a crucial role in the medical field by aiding in the early detection and management of diseases.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.
VA North Texas provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.
Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating (be “service connected”) and may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.
VA North Texas offers a range of services, which are available to meet Veterans where they are in their recovery:
- Mental health counseling
- Sexual trauma counseling
- Substance abuse treatment
- Psychological support groups
- Physical health care
Learn more about military sexual trauma care at VA North Texas
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My Healthe Vet is a free, web-based tool VA patients can self-manage their health care from their computer or mobile device. A Premium MyHealthe Vet account offers access to your health records and additional features. Please read below to learn how to upgrade to a Premium My Healthe Vet account online or in person and discover all My Healthe Vet offers.
Care we provide at VA North Texas health care.
A Premium MyHealthe Vet account offers access to your personal health records. You will be able to:
- Request VA prescription refills, track your VA medications, and access your current VA prescriptions and prescription history.
- View, download, and print your VA health information, reports, and images from your VA medical record.
- Send online secure messages to your VA care team to ask them non-urgent health questions, ask to renew your medications, and send updates on your condition.
- View, request, reschedule, and cancel VA appointments.
Your My Healthe Vet coordinator can assist you with questions and concerns you may have with self-registering with the VA online health portal, MyHealthe Vet to manage your VA appointments and VA records, refill VA prescriptions, view your VA lab and VA test results, and communicate with your VA health care team.
To upgrade in person or through a video appointment, contact the VA North Texas My Healthe Vet coordinator at (214) 857-3308, (214) 857-3688, or (214) 413-3736.
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Connect with Environmental Health Coordinator Ernestine L. Anthony
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You may receive a screening at any of our medical centers or clinics. Please ask your health care team for the screening at your next primary care, mental health or specialty appointment.
- Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years.
- Veterans not enrolled, who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.