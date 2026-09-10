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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Internships, Residencies, and Fellowships

VA North Texas Health Care System provides training programs at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA North Texas Health Care System offers training programs for university and post-graduate trainees. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.

Learn more about pharmacy residency programs

Post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency program

The post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency (PBRNR) program aims to bridge education and practice by developing novice baccalaureate nurses into safe, competent professionals who will care for our Veterans.

Learn more about the post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency

Nurse practitioner program

VA North Texas offers a primary care and a mental health post-graduate nurse practitioner residency in an academic partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington, College of Nursing & Health Innovation.

Learn more about the post-graduate nurse practitioner residency program.

Psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training program

The psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training program at VA North Texas Health Care System offers a clinical psychology predoctoral internship, a clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship and a neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship.

Learn more about the  psychology internship and postdoctoral residency

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