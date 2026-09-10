Internships, Residencies, and Fellowships
VA North Texas Health Care System provides training programs at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA North Texas Health Care System offers training programs for university and post-graduate trainees. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Learn more about pharmacy residency programs
VA North Texas offers both postgraduate year one (PGY1) pharmacy practice and postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Learn more about VA North Texas pharmacy residency programs
Learn more about the PGY1 pharmacy residency program.
Learn more about the PGY2 ambulatory pharmacy residency program.
Learn more about the PGY2 health system pharmacy administration and leadership (HSPAL) residency program.
Post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency program
The post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency (PBRNR) program aims to bridge education and practice by developing novice baccalaureate nurses into safe, competent professionals who will care for our Veterans.
Learn more about the post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency
Nurse practitioner program
VA North Texas offers a primary care and a mental health post-graduate nurse practitioner residency in an academic partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington, College of Nursing & Health Innovation.
Learn more about the post-graduate nurse practitioner residency program.
Psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training program
The psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training program at VA North Texas Health Care System offers a clinical psychology predoctoral internship, a clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship and a neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship.
Learn more about the psychology internship and postdoctoral residency