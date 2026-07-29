PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency
VA North Texas has a rich tradition of supporting residency programs with over 160 residency graduates across all our programs.
The ASHP- accredited PGY2 specialty residency in Psychiatry builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into delivering patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Minimum applicant qualification requirements
- Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited school of pharmacy.
- Minimum pharmacy school GPA or 3.2 or equivalent. Applicants from pass/fail curriculums may apply as well.
- Hold an active pharmacist license or be eligible for licensure in at least one U.S. state or territory or District of Columbia.
- U.S. citizenship
- Applicants to any PGY2 residency must have completed a PGY1 residency
- For consideration required documents uploaded must include: three (3) clinical letters of reference (2 of which must be from clinical preceptors), targeted questionnaire in place of letter of intent, curriculum vitae (CV), and an official copy of pharmacy school transcripts.
- Candidates will be ranked, and positions filled by submission through National Matching Service (NMS). NMS codes are as follows: PGY2 Mental Health (688866).
General description
The 12-month program is designed to lead the resident through an assortment of rotational and longitudinal learning experiences in a variety of practice settings. By the end of the program, the resident should feel competent practicing in both inpatient and outpatient settings involving psychopharmacology. The residency includes core rotations that are chosen to establish a strong base in mental health and neuropsychopharmacology. Core disorders within this residency include depression, anxiety disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, personality disorders, and substance use disorders. The resident may choose electives based on their career goals. Although the residency is designed around core and elective rotational and or longitudinal learning experiences, the focus of the training will be to master each of the diseases and conditions established within the ASHP required competency areas, goals, and objectives for PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residencies.
Program goals
Clinical
- Establish yourself as an integral member of a health care team
- Promote expertise in managing medication therapies in psychiatric pharmacotherapy
- Develop solid patient care skills in both acute and chronic care settings
- Develop a sound understanding of pharmacy practice management
- Augment understanding of practice management in the institutional, regional, and national levels
Academic
- Interpret and disseminate knowledge in psychiatric pharmacotherapy
- Foster innovative and rewarding precepting strategies
- Provide teaching experiences in small group learning environments
- Generate new knowledge in psychiatric pharmacotherapy
Professional
- Cultivate techniques for self-assessment, goal setting, and career planning
- Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills
- Establish a personalized system for balancing multiple work/life responsibilities
- Recognize the importance of professional development though participation in pharmacy organization activities
For additional information, please refer to the ASHP PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Educational Goals and Objectives.
Program activities
Required learning experiences (4-6 weeks)
- Acute care/Inpatient adult mental health
- Inpatient geriatric mental health/precepting
- Outpatient adult general mental health
- Primary care – mental health integration (PCMHI)
- Substance use disorders/Dual diagnosis (currently requires travel to Bonham VA part time)
Elective Learning Experiences (4 weeks)
- Mental health intensive case management (MHICM), physician precepted
- MH consultation team/Emergency Department
- OEF/OIF trauma clinic, physician precepted
- Pain management
- CLC/Pain management
- Academic Detailing
- Consult Liaison, physician precepted
- Correctional healthcare mental health (through Parkland Health) *
- Mental Health Pharmacy Leadership/Management
New elective learning experiences may be developed based on resident interests/career goals.
Required and Elective Rotations may change based on preceptor availability and program needs.
Based on preceptor/learning experience availability, the resident may be traveling to Bonham or Fort Worth VA for an elective or required rotation. To the best of our ability, we strive to be as flexible as we can and are open to making changes throughout the year as a residents’ potential interests change.
* Texas pharmacist license required for all non-VA learning experiences
Practice Experiences
- Interdisciplinary grand rounds, journal club presentation opportunities
- Rounding with health care professionals
- Practice-based projects
- Medication therapy management
- Education of health care professionals and precepting pharmacy students
- Participation in departmental and committee meetings
- Clinical intervention documentations
- Participation in board certified pharmaceutical specialist reviews
- Opportunities with Texas Tech University Teaching Certificate Program
Residency Projects
Residents will complete one research project and one quality improvement project per year. Residents may also complete additional projects as needed by the facility. Residents may be asked to present their project(s) at a local, regional, or national event. Residents may choose any type of research project or quality improvement project, provided that the project:
- includes generation of original data
- is suitable for publication and presentation at a national pharmacy meeting
- can reasonably be completed within the residency year
Teaching activities
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:
VISN 4 psychiatric pharmacy didactics series (required)
Residents will have the opportunity to participate in weekly psychiatric pharmacy didactics discussions. These discussions are presented by VISN 4 psychiatric pharmacy residents with participation, feedback, and evaluation provided by residents and clinical pharmacy practitioners. They are designed to assist with BCPP prep. Each 60-minute session consists of a 40-minute presentation of an assigned topic and 15-20 minutes for questions and discussion. Residents will be assigned two topics each to present throughout the year and are encouraged (but not required) to attend the weekly presentations.
Experiential Teaching/Precepting (required)
Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Residents will independently precept 1-2 students. Informal precepting and opportunities for layered learning may be present on multiple learning experiences.
Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities
Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested.
Teaching Certificate Program (required if not already completed during PGY1)
The Clinician Educator Training Program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Residents also receive instruction in statistical and clinical trial design; submit a project proposal to the institutional review board; and collect, interpret, and publish their results. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.
Additional activities (required unless specified)
Resident Rounds Seminar Series
Residents will present a formal 45-minute presentation with 15 minutes for question and answer to VANTHCS pharmacy staff in the fall. Residents must choose topics that are of sufficient controversy or debate that are candidates for further publication in the medical literature. These presentations are accredited for 1 hour of CE credit for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
PGY2 Psychiatric Topic Discussions
Residents will participate in the resident driven topic discussions which can include literature review, case application, clinical pearls, etc. as well as journal clubs throughout the year.
Manuscript Preparation
Residents are required to submit one manuscript per year for publication in a peer reviewed journal.
Poster Presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research project at a national (preferred) or state professional meeting. In addition, a presentation towards the end of the residency year at our local facility may also be required.
Resident Interviews
Residents may be asked to participate in the interview process for the PGY2 psychiatric residency program.
Program leadership
Pinhui (Judy) Chen PharmD, BCPS, BCPP
Mental health clinical pharmacist practitioner, PGY2 psychiatric residency program director
VA North Texas health care
Mental health clinical pharmacist practitioner - RRTP, PGY2 psychiatric residency program coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Information for applicants
Qualifications: Residency applicants must have a PharmD degree from an ACPE-Accredited program, have an active pharmacist license in the US, and be eligible for preceptorship. Candidates for the Psychiatric Specialty Residency should have completed an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency and are eligible for employment with the Veteran’s Administration.
The following questions will REPLACE your letter of intent for our application. There is no need to submit both a letter of intent and your answers. If you have any other questions, please let us know. Once completed, please submit your answers along with other application requirements via PhORCAS by 1/2/2024 to be considered.
- Why do you want to complete your residency at the North Texas VA HCS?
- Why do you want to do a PGY2 residency in psychiatric pharmacy? Please include any other areas of interest.
- What qualities or experiences have you had that would make you a good fit to be a PGY2 psychiatric resident at the North Texas VA HCS?
- What are your short-term and long-term career goals? How can our residency program help you achieve this?
- Select two of the following characteristics that you feel you excel in; please provide specific examples. How will these two qualities help you the most during your PGY2 residency year?
- Communication
- Adaptability
- Time management
- Professionalism
- Dependability
- Resilience
- Autonomy
- Select two of the following characteristics that you feel are areas of improvement; please provide specific examples
- Communication
- Adaptability
- Time management
- Professionalism
- Dependability
- Resilience
- Autonomy
- How do you feel a residency at North Texas VA HCS specifically will help you to improve in those areas?
- Describe a challenging time during your PGY1 residency when you felt overwhelmed, stressed, or burnt out. What were the contributing factors and how did you handle it?
Interested applicants should submit all application materials by Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 11:59pm CST.
For more information, please utilize the resources and contact information below:
Website
VA North Texas Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Programs Website
Video
Introduction to VANTHCS and Pharmacy Residency Programs
Contact Information