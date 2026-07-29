Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:

VISN 4 psychiatric pharmacy didactics series (required)

Residents will have the opportunity to participate in weekly psychiatric pharmacy didactics discussions. These discussions are presented by VISN 4 psychiatric pharmacy residents with participation, feedback, and evaluation provided by residents and clinical pharmacy practitioners. They are designed to assist with BCPP prep. Each 60-minute session consists of a 40-minute presentation of an assigned topic and 15-20 minutes for questions and discussion. Residents will be assigned two topics each to present throughout the year and are encouraged (but not required) to attend the weekly presentations.

Experiential Teaching/Precepting (required)

Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Residents will independently precept 1-2 students. Informal precepting and opportunities for layered learning may be present on multiple learning experiences.

Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities

Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested.

Teaching Certificate Program (required if not already completed during PGY1)

The Clinician Educator Training Program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Residents also receive instruction in statistical and clinical trial design; submit a project proposal to the institutional review board; and collect, interpret, and publish their results. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.