Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:

Clinician-educator training program

Structured throughout the residency, this program provides training for residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator.

The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small-group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Residents also receive instruction in grant writing, statistics, and clinical trial design; submit a project proposal to the institutional review board; and collect, interpret, and publish their results. Additional activities to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills are described.

The program also includes innovative discussion topics based upon needs previously identified by new faculty members. Examples include handling difficult students, writing test questions, developing consistent evaluation methods, and balancing life outside of career.

Experiential teaching

Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 PharmD students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. By the end of the residency program, residents have the opportunity to independently precept clerkship students.

Residency project

Residents will complete one research project per year. Residents have the option to also complete a quality improvement project. Residents may choose any type of research project or quality improvement program, provided that the project: