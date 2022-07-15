PGY1 residency
VA North Texas has a rich tradition of supporting residency programs with over 160 residency graduates across all our programs.
The ASHP-accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency training program is predicated on the knowledge, attitudes, skills, and abilities required for a well-rounded health-system pharmacy practice. The residency-training program aims to prepare each pharmacist to face the challenges of their chosen areas of interest in contemporary health-system pharmacy practice. Clinical pharmacy practice areas of program strength include training in adult medicine, ambulatory care, geriatrics, and pharmacoeconomics. In addition, residents who complete an accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency can pursue PGY2 specialty residencies and other patient care specialized positions.
- Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited pharmacy school.
- Must maintain a minimum pharmacy school GPA of 3.2 or equivalent.
- Applicants from pass/fail curriculums are not eligible for consideration.
- Hold an active pharmacist license or be eligible for licensure in at least one U.S. state, territory, or District of Columbia.
- U.S. citizenship
- For consideration, required documents uploaded must include three (3) clinical letters of reference (2 of which must be from clinical preceptors), a letter of intent, curriculum vitae (CV), and an official copy of pharmacy school transcripts.
- Resident interviews will be virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Candidates will be ranked, and positions filled by submission through National Matching Service (NMS). NMS codes are as follows: PGY1 Pharmacy (182313).
The 12-month program is based upon a variety of monthly core, elective and longitudinal practice experiences designed to provide expertise and confidence in various areas of clinical pharmacy practice as delineated in the ASHP Residency Practice Standards.
The standards include but are not limited to ambulatory care, acute care (critical and surgical care), adult medicine, geriatrics, infectious disease, drug information, anticoagulation, management, hematology/oncology, spinal cord injury, mental health, research, and rural health.
Residents will complete five required rotations (including one offsite process) and three elective courses based on their interests and career goals.
Clinical
▪ Develop strategies for integrating into a multidisciplinary healthcare team
▪ Promote expertise in managing medication therapies in both acute and chronic settings
▪ Augment understanding of practice management at the institutional, regional, and national levels
Academic
▪ Interpret and disseminate clinical pharmacotherapy knowledge effectively
▪ Foster innovative and rewarding precepting strategies
▪ Provide teaching experiences in small group learning environments
▪ Generate new knowledge in pharmacotherapy through original research
Professional
▪ Cultivate techniques for self-assessment, goal setting, and career planning
▪ Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills
▪ Establish a personalized system for balancing multiple work-related responsibilities
▪ Recognize the importance of professional development though participation in pharmacy organization activities
The residency experiences consist of 5-week rotations in the fall and 6-week rotations in the spring. Additionally, some rotation experiences are designed to be longitudinal in nature and will last the duration of the residency year. The resident schedule will consist of 5 required rotations (including one rural or “off-site” rotation) and 3 elective rotations. All rotation experiences are completed at the Dallas VA Medical Center (VAMC) and corresponding Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) unless otherwise noted below.
Required Rotations (Fall-5 weeks / Spring- 6 weeks)
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care
- Inpatient (fall)
- Inpatient (spring)
- Drug Information
- Geriatrics
Required Longitudinal Rotations
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- Management
- Clinical Staffing
- Research
Elective On-site Rotations (5-6 weeks as scheduled)
- Cardiopulmonary Intensive Care Unit
- Hematology/Oncology
- Infectious Disease
- Mental Health (inpatient, outpatient, and specialized opportunities)
- Rural Health
- Surgical/Thoracic Intensive Care
- Management (Administrative Leadership)
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Nutrition
- Heart Failure Clinic
- Women's Health
- Informatics
Practice Experiences
- Rounding with health care professionals
- Practice-based projects
- Adverse drug reaction reporting (VA ADERS)
- Medication therapy management
- Education of health care professionals and precepting pharmacy students
- Pharmacokinetic consultations
- Participation in departmental and committee meetings
- Involvement in drug information services
- Clinical intervention documentations
- Participation in board certified pharmaceutical specialist reviews
- Opportunities with Texas Tech University Teaching Certificate Program
Residency Projects
Residents will complete one research project per year and one quality improvement project per year. Residents may choose any type of research project or quality improvement program, provided that the project:
- includes generation of original data;
- is suitable for publication and presentation at a national pharmacy meeting;
- can reasonably be completed within the residency year.
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:
Clinician-educator residency certificate program
The clinician educator training program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Residents also receive instruction in grant-writing, statistical analysis, and clinical trial design; submit a project proposal to the institutional review board; and collect, interpret, and publish their results. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through the clinician-educator training program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.
Didactic teaching
One to two hours of formal didactic lectures within the school of pharmacy programs may be required. The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.
Team-based learning/ laboratory-based learning
One semester equivalent as a group facilitator in team-based learning course. The course will consist of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will be given an in-class pre-assessment from the preparatory assignments. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion. During the semester, the course meets twice a week for two hours. Based on resident preference or teaching needs of the institution, residents may have the opportunity to lead laboratory-based sessions along with experienced faculty members. Residents have the opportunity to participate in Immunizations and/or patient assessment laboratory courses in the P1 year.
Experiential teaching
Clerkship teaching (involving P3 and/or P4 PharmD students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students.
Other teaching/educational opportunities
Residents will be required to provide in-services for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested. Residents may also participate in the resident managed BCPS preparatory course.
Resident rounds
Residents will present a formal 45-minute presentation with 15 minutes for questions and answers to VA North Texas pharmacy staff in the fall. Residents must choose topics that are of sufficient controversy or debate that are candidates for further publication in the medical literature. These presentations are accredited for 1 hour of CE credit for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
Presentations/topic discussions
Residents will participate in the resident driven presentations and/or topic discussions which can include literature review, case application, clinical pearls, etc. Residents will complete at least 6 formal presentations and 6 journal clubs throughout the year which will be assessed and evaluated by those in attendance as well as in PharmAcademic.
Manuscript preparation
Residents are required to submit one manuscript per year for publication in a referenced journal.
Southwestern Leadership Conference (ALCALDE)
Residents participate in this regional resident meeting, also known as ALCALDE, in the spring. Residents will have the opportunity to present their project results for evaluation in a podium presentation. It is also a great opportunity to interact with residents from other programs throughout the region.
Poster presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research project at a national (preferred) or state professional meeting. In addition, a presentation towards the end of the residency year at our local facility may also be required.
Resident interviews
Residents may be asked to participate in the interview process for the PGY1 residency program.
Christyn Mullen-Lee, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical pharmacy program manager for education and training
PGY1 pharmacy residency director
VA North Texas Health Care System
Lisa Nguyen, PharmD, BCGP, CDCES
Ambulatory care clinical pharmacy practitioner
PGY1 pharmacy residency coordinator
VA North Texas Health Care System
Contact: NTXPharmacyResidencyPrograms@va.gov