Residency Projects

Residents will participate in one research project and one quality improvement project.

Teaching Activities

Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement clinical practice activities and allow the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate the skills to function proficiently in an academic setting through the following activities:

Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (optional) offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is designed to introduce educational pedagogy to pharmacy residents that are interested in a career path that involves teaching, precepting, and scholarship. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator.

Experiential Teaching (required) will be incorporated into the residency year as residents independently precept third and/or fourth year pharmacy students.

Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities will be required through delivery of in services, topic discussions, presentations, etc.

Resident Rounds Seminar Series

Residents will present a formal ACPE accredited 1 hour CE presentation to VANTHCS pharmacy staff.

Regional Conference

Residents will participate in a regional residency research conference to present their project results.

Poster Presentation

Residents are required to present a poster of their research/quality improvement project prior to graduation.