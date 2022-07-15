Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:

Clinician-educator residency certificate program

The clinician educator training program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Residents also receive instruction in grant-writing, statistical analysis, and clinical trial design; submit a project proposal to the institutional review board; and collect, interpret, and publish their results. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through the clinician-educator training program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.

Didactic teaching

One to two hours of formal didactic lectures within the school of pharmacy programs may be required. The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.

Team-based learning/ laboratory-based learning

One semester equivalent as a group facilitator in team-based learning course. The course will consist of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will be given an in-class pre-assessment from the preparatory assignments. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion. During the semester, the course meets twice a week for two hours. Based on resident preference or teaching needs of the institution, residents may have the opportunity to lead laboratory-based sessions along with experienced faculty members. Residents have the opportunity to participate in Immunizations and/or patient assessment laboratory courses in the P1 year.

Experiential teaching

Clerkship teaching (involving P3 and/or P4 PharmD students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students.

Other teaching/educational opportunities

Residents will be required to provide in-services for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested. Residents may also participate in the resident managed BCPS preparatory course.