PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program at VANTHCS offers a rewarding and challenging experience designed to develop and refine the knowledge and skills required to deliver comprehensive medication management as an independent practitioner. During this 12-month program the resident will complete seven required rotations and three elective rotations based on his/her interests and career goals. The program offers 7 PGY1 pharmacy residency positions.
Program Structure
Residency Rotations and Experiences
The residency program offers a wide variety of learning experiences centralized at the main hospital in Dallas, TX. The resident schedule is comprised of 6 required rotations and 3 elective rotations ranging from 4 to 6 weeks in duration. One rotation is required to be conducted at an off-site VA facility (i.e. Garland, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth, Bonham, Plano, Polk Street). Location of off-site VA facility is determined by the residency leadership’s discretion.
Required Rotations
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care I
- Internal Medicine I (Summer/fall)
- Internal Medicine II (Winter/Spring with student precepting; 6 weeks in duration)
- Drug Information/Pharmacoeconomics/Management
- Geriatrics I (Community Living Center or Home Based Primary Care)
- Anticoagulation
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Professional Development (1 hour meeting every week)
- Clinical Research
- Quality Improvement/Quality Assurance
- Adverse Drug Event Reporting/VA ADERS
- Pharmacy Operations – Longitudinal Staffing
- Inpatient Staffing: ⁓ one weekday night per week from 5:00-7:30pm
- Outpatient Staffing: ⁓ one weekend day (Saturday or Sunday) per month from 9:00am-5:30pm
Elective Rotations
- Ambulatory Care II
- Infectious Disease (inpatient, outpatient, and antibimicrobial stewardship)
- Emergency Medicine
- Mental Health (inpatient, outpatient, and specialized opportunities)
- Surgical/Thoracic Critical Care (SICU/TICU)
- Cardiopulmonary Intensive Care Unit
- Geriatrics II (Community Living Center or Home Based Primary Care)
- Acute Care Surgery
- Chronic Heart Failure Outpatient Clinic
- V17 Cardiology Clinical Resource Hub (virtual)
- Endocrine and Specialty Care (non-pharmacist preceptors)
- Hematology/Oncology (inpatient and outpatient)
- Nutrition (non-pharmacist preceptors)
- Pain Management
- Spinal Cord Injury
Program Activities
Residency Projects
Residents will participate in one research project and one quality improvement project.
Teaching Activities
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement clinical practice activities and allow the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate the skills to function proficiently in an academic setting through the following activities:
Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (optional) offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is designed to introduce educational pedagogy to pharmacy residents that are interested in a career path that involves teaching, precepting, and scholarship. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator.
Experiential Teaching (required) will be incorporated into the residency year as residents independently precept third and/or fourth year pharmacy students.
Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities will be required through delivery of in services, topic discussions, presentations, etc.
Resident Rounds Seminar Series
Residents will present a formal ACPE accredited 1 hour CE presentation to VANTHCS pharmacy staff.
Regional Conference
Residents will participate in a regional residency research conference to present their project results.
Poster Presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research/quality improvement project prior to graduation.
Program Leadership
Spinal Cord Injury Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA North Texas health care
Email: danni.mcmahan@va.gov
Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Email: kendall.stewart@va.gov
Information for Applicants
Qualifications:
Residency applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a Pharm.D. degree from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy, and be a licensed pharmacist or be eligible for licensure in at least one U.S. state, territory, or the District of Columbia. Applicants must have a minimum pharmacy school GPA of 3.2 or equivalent. Applicants from pass/fail curriculums may also apply.
Applications are only accepted through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). Candidates will be ranked and positions filled by submission through National Matching Service (NMS).
NMS code: 182313
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest*, 3 letters of recommendation (2 of which must be from clinical preceptors)**, a curriculum vitae, official pharmacy school transcripts, and a completed application form on PhORCAS by Saturday, January 2, 2027, at 11:59pm EST.
*Letter of interest should address these questions in a bulleted fashion:
1. Why do you want to do your PGY1 residency at the VA North Texas Health Care System?
2. Name something you are proud of where you took a leadership role, initiative, or planned an event. How did you accomplish this and how did it turn out?
3. From these characteristics/qualities: adaptability, time management, ability to take and apply constructive criticism, and ability to work under pressure/stress, pick 2 characteristics that you feel you excel at and provide specific examples.
4. From these characteristics/qualities: adaptability, time management, ability to take and apply constructive criticism, and ability to work under pressure/stress, pick 2 characteristics that you feel you need to improve on and provide specific examples.
5. For the ones you chose that you need to improve on, how do you feel a residency at VA North Texas specifically will help you to improve in these areas?
**Letters of recommendation should comment on all of the following characteristics:
1. Your ability to organize and manage your time
2. Your independence and resourcefulness
3. Your emotional stability and maturity
4. Your ability to accept constructive criticism