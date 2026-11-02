Residency Project

Residents will complete all aspects of an IRB-approved research project. The duration of the research learning experience is 12 months. Research may be conducted as a flipped model, in which an incoming resident would complete a project started by the previous residency class. Then in the Spring, the resident would start a project to be completed by the following residency class. Residents will also complete additional projects as needed by the facility. Residents will present their research at both a local and regional/national event. Events may include but are not limited to: Midwest Pharmacy Residents Conference, VA Research Week, Pharmacy Residency Project and Research Exchange (PRePARE), and the Resident Project Forum (RPro4). Residents may choose any type of research project, provided that the project includes generation of original data, is suitable for publication or presentation at a national pharmacy meeting, and can reasonably be completed within the residency year.

Teaching Activities

Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities. Completion of a teaching certificate program is expected unless obtained during PGY1 residency (options below).

Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (if not completed in PGY1 residency)

The Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program, offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.

Didactic Teaching

One hour of formal didactic lecture within the school of pharmacy programs is required with a second lecture pending school of pharmacy availability and resident interest. The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.

Team-Based Learning/ Laboratory Based Learning

Working with school of pharmacy programs, residents will be asked to facilitate pharmacy student courses (4 sessions in the Fall and 4 sessions in the Spring). Based on resident preference, residents will facilitate either a laboratory-based course (Immunizations or Patient Assessment Lab) in the P1 year or Clinical Correlations, a team-based learning course, in the P2 or P3 year. Clinical Correlations series consist of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion.

Experiential Teaching

Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students for two rotations.

Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities

Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing, and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested. Residents will participate in regular topic discussions outside of rotation that can include literature review, case application, clinical pearls, etc. Residents will complete at least 2 formal journal clubs throughout the year