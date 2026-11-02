PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
The 12-month program leads the resident through a variety of longitudinal practice experiences. By the end of the program, the resident should feel competent practicing within a variety of outpatient settings involving Ambulatory Care pharmacotherapy. The residency includes core rotations that are chosen to establish a strong base in Ambulatory Care. Core Ambulatory Care disease states include diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, hyperlipidemia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The resident may choose electives based on career goals.
Program Goals and Objectives
Clinical
- Establish yourself as an integral member of a health care team
- Promote expertise in managing medication therapies in Ambulatory Care pharmacotherapy
- Develop solid patient care skills in the ambulatory chronic care settings
- Develop a sound understanding of pharmacy practice management
- Augment understanding of practice management in the institutional, regional, and national levels
Academic
- Interpret and disseminate knowledge in Ambulatory Care Pharmacotherapy
- Foster innovative and rewarding precepting strategies
- Provide teaching experiences in small group learning environments
- Generate new knowledge in Ambulatory Care Pharmacotherapy
Professional
- Cultivate techniques for self-assessment, goal setting, and career planning
- Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills
- Establish a personalized system for balancing multiple work/life responsibilities
- Recognize the importance of professional development though participation in pharmacy organization activities
For additional information, please refer to the ASHP PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Educational Goals and Objectives
Program Structure
The program is divided into half-day blocks (total of 10 half-days per week). All rotations are offered as longitudinal experiences with each rotation offered in quarterly blocks. All longitudinal experiences are completed at the Dallas/Fort Worth VA Medical Center (VAMC) unless otherwise noted below. Residents will complete 5 Elective Rotations. Required and Elective Rotations may change based on preceptor availability and program needs. For rotations utilizing non-pharmacist preceptors, residents must first be determined to be ready for independent practice. Readiness for independent practice is defined as resident having completed 4 core disease state topic discussions and the “PGY2 Orientation Competency Assessment for Pharmacy Residents” packet completed, signed, and reviewed by residency leadership to assess for clinical competency.
Required Rotations
- Pharmacotherapy Clinic 1- Dallas (1 day per week, 6 months), Fort Worth (1 day per week, 6 months), and Rural/CBOC (1 day per week, 6 months)
- Pharmacotherapy Clinic 2- Dallas (1 day per week, 6 months), Fort Worth (1 day per week, 6 months)
- Management/Clinical Enhancement (1/2 day per week, 6 months)
- Complex Care Clinic (UT Southwestern, 1/2 day per week, 3 months)
- Heart Failure Clinic 1 & 2 (1/2 day per week, 3 months each)
- Academic: research project development/administrative time (1 to 2 days per week, 12 months)
- Orientation (5 days per week, 1st 3-4 weeks of residency year)
Elective Rotations (½ day per week, 3 months unless otherwise noted)
- Anticoagulation Clinic (pharmacist precepted)
- Clinical Resource Hub Pharmacogenomics (virtual, pharmacist precepted)
- Diabetes Clinic (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
- General Endocrinology Clinic (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
- Hematology/Oncology Outpatient Clinic (multidisciplinary, pharmacist precepted)
- Home-Based Primary Care (pharmacist precepted, 1 day per week, 6 months)
- Lipid Clinic (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
- Mental Health (BHIP) (pharmacist precepted)
- Mental Health (PCMHI) (pharmacist precepted)
- Osteoporosis Clinic (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
- Pain Clinic (pharmacist precepted)
- Pain/Palliative Care Clinic (rural, pharmacist precepted, 3 days per week, 4-6 weeks)
- PBM/Academic Detailing (pharmacist precepted)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (physician precepted)
- PrEP/OPAT (Infectious Disease) (pharmacist precepted)
- Renal Clinic (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
Program Activities
Residency Project
Residents will complete all aspects of an IRB-approved research project. The duration of the research learning experience is 12 months. Research may be conducted as a flipped model, in which an incoming resident would complete a project started by the previous residency class. Then in the Spring, the resident would start a project to be completed by the following residency class. Residents will also complete additional projects as needed by the facility. Residents will present their research at both a local and regional/national event. Events may include but are not limited to: Midwest Pharmacy Residents Conference, VA Research Week, Pharmacy Residency Project and Research Exchange (PRePARE), and the Resident Project Forum (RPro4). Residents may choose any type of research project, provided that the project includes generation of original data, is suitable for publication or presentation at a national pharmacy meeting, and can reasonably be completed within the residency year.
Teaching Activities
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities. Completion of a teaching certificate program is expected unless obtained during PGY1 residency (options below).
Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (if not completed in PGY1 residency)
The Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program, offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.
Didactic Teaching
One hour of formal didactic lecture within the school of pharmacy programs is required with a second lecture pending school of pharmacy availability and resident interest. The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.
Team-Based Learning/ Laboratory Based Learning
Working with school of pharmacy programs, residents will be asked to facilitate pharmacy student courses (4 sessions in the Fall and 4 sessions in the Spring). Based on resident preference, residents will facilitate either a laboratory-based course (Immunizations or Patient Assessment Lab) in the P1 year or Clinical Correlations, a team-based learning course, in the P2 or P3 year. Clinical Correlations series consist of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion.
Experiential Teaching
Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students for two rotations.
Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities
Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing, and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested. Residents will participate in regular topic discussions outside of rotation that can include literature review, case application, clinical pearls, etc. Residents will complete at least 2 formal journal clubs throughout the year
Additional Activities
Resident Rounds Seminar Series
Residents will present a formal 45-minute presentation with 15 minutes for question and answer to VANTHCS pharmacy staff in the fall. Residents must choose topics that are of sufficient controversy or debate that are candidates for further publication in the medical literature. These presentations are accredited for 1 hour of CE credit for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
Manuscript Preparation
Residents are required to submit one manuscript per year for publication in a peer reviewed journal unless otherwise advised.
Platform Presentation
Residents are required to present at least one platform presentation. This presentation may take place at a local, regional, or national conference. Residents have the opportunity to present their project results for evaluation in a podium presentation. It is also a great opportunity to interact with residents from other programs throughout the region.
Poster Presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research project at a local, regional, or national meeting.
Program Leadership
Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
VA North Texas health care
Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Information for Applicants
Qualifications:
Residency applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a Pharm.D. degree from an ACPE- accredited school of pharmacy, be eligible for pharmacist licensure in Texas, and be eligible for preceptorship. Candidates for the Ambulatory Care Specialty Residency should have completed an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency and be eligible for employment with the Veteran’s Administration.
Interested internal early commit applicants should submit all application materials by Oct 1st at 11:59pm EST.
Interested VA Nationwide Early Commitment applicants should submit all application materials by the 1st Monday of November at 4pm EST.
Interested non-early commit applicants should submit all application materials by January 2nd at 11:59PM EST.
NMS code: 581965
Required documents must be uploaded to PhORCAS by the deadline including:
- 3 clinical letters of reference (at least 2 from clinical rotation preceptors),
- Targeted questionnaire in place of letter of intent (see questions below), and
- CV
*Targeted questionnaire:
- Why do you want to complete your residency at the North Texas VA HCS?
- Why do you want to pursue a PGY2 in ambulatory care? Please include specific areas of interest, if any
- What qualities or experiences have you had that would make you a good candidate for the PGY2 residency at the North Texas VA HCS?
- What are your short-term and long-term career goals?
- Pick 2 of the following characteristics that you feel you excel in, and provide specific examples: communication, adaptability, time management, professionalism, dependability, resilience.
- Pick 2 of the following characteristics that you feel needs improvement, and provide specific examples: communication, adaptability, time management, professionalism, dependability, resilience.
- How do you feel a residency at North Texas VA HCS specifically will help you to improve in those areas?
Describe a challenging time during your PGY1 year so far resulting in you feeling burnt out. What led to the situation and how was it resolved?
For more information, please utilize the resources and contact information below:
Website
VA North Texas Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Programs Website