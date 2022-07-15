PGY2 ambulatory care residency
VA North Texas has a rich tradition of supporting residency programs with over 160 residency graduates across all our programs.
The ASHP- accredited PGY2 specialty residency in ambulatory care builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to develop clinical pharmacists in specialized practice areas. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into delivering patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are eligible for advanced patient care, academic or specialized positions, and board certification, if available.
- Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited school of pharmacy.
- Minimum pharmacy school GPA or 3.2 or equivalent.
- At this time applicants from pass/fail curriculums are not eligible for consideration.
- Hold an active pharmacist license or be eligible for licensure in at least one U.S. state or territory or District of Columbia.
- U.S. citizenship
- Applicants to any PGY2 residency must have completed a PGY1 residency.
- For consideration required documents uploaded must include: three (3) clinical letters of reference (2 of which must be from clinical preceptors), a letter of intent, curriculum vitae (CV), and an official copy of pharmacy school transcripts.
- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resident interviews for 2021-2022 application cycle will be conducted virtually.
- Candidates will be ranked, and positions filled by submission through National Matching Service (NMS). NMS codes are as follows: PGY2 ambulatory care (581965).
The 12-month program is designed to lead the resident through a variety of longitudinal practice experiences. By the end of the program, the resident should feel competent practicing within a variety of outpatient settings involving ambulatory care pharmacotherapy. The residency includes core rotations that are chosen to establish a strong base in ambulatory care. Core ambulatory care disease states within this residency include diabetes mellitus, hypertension, anticoagulation, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hyperlipidemia. The resident may choose electives based on his/her career goals. Although the residency is designed around these core and elective longitudinal rotations, the focus of the training will be to master each of the disease states established within the ASHP practice standards for a specialized residency in ambulatory care pharmacy practice.
Practice excellence
- Develop a mastery of knowledge base in ambulatory care pharmacotherapy
- Develop solid patient care skills in the ambulatory chronic care settings
- Develop a sound understanding of pharmacy practice management
- Establish yourself as an integral member of a health care team
Scholastic excellence
- Demonstrate proficiency in teaching in both didactic and small group learning environments
- Develop effective precepting skills
- Generate new knowledge in ambulatory care pharmacotherapy
- Interpret and disseminate knowledge in ambulatory care pharmacotherapy
Individual excellence
- Develop and improve upon a system of self-assessment skills
- Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills
- Utilize a system for balancing multiple work-related and personal responsibilities
- Understand the importance of professionalism through participation in pharmacy
The residency experiences are divided into half-day blocks (total of 10 half-days per week). All rotations are offered as longitudinal experiences with each rotation offered in quarterly blocks. The resident is required to take all of the Required Rotations in each of the quarters. However, the Elective Rotations only run for the specific quarter the resident is assigned (but these may be repeated in subsequent quarters if more experience in that specific area is desired). All longitudinal experiences are completed at the Dallas/Fort Worth VA Medical Center (VAMC) unless otherwise noted below. Required and Elective Rotations may change based on preceptor availability and program needs.
Required rotations (50-70% of time the entire year unless otherwise stated)
- Pharmacotherapy clinics - Dallas and Fort Worth (2 to 3 - ½ days a week)
- Management/clinical enhancement (1/2 day per week, 12 months)
- UT Southwestern – family medicine (1/2 day per week x 6 months)
- Heart failure clinic (1/2 day per week x 6 months)
- Academic: research project development / administrative time (1 to 2 ½ days a week)
Elective rotations
- Anticoagulation clinic (pharmacist precepted)
- Diabetes clinic: adult (multidisciplinary clinic, physician precepted)
- Hematology/oncology outpatient clinic (multidisciplinary clinic, pharmacist precepted)
- HIV outpatient clinic (multidisciplinary clinic, pharmacist precepted)
- Hep C outpatient clinic (multidisciplinary clinic, pharmacist precepted)
- Mental health clinic (pharmacist precepted)
- Physical medicine & rehabilitation (physician precepted)
- Renal clinic (multidisciplinary clinic, physician precepted)
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:
Clinician-educator residency certificate program
The clinician educator training program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario.
The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Residents also receive instruction in grant-writing, statistical, and clinical trial design; submit a project proposal to the institutional review board; and collect, interpret, and publish their results. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through the clinician-educator training program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.
Didactic teaching
One to two hours of formal didactic lectures within the school of pharmacy programs may be required. The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.
Team-based learning/ laboratory-based learning
Based on resident preference, residents may facilitate one semester equivalent of either a laboratory-based course (immunizations or patient assessment lab) in the P1 year or clinical correlations, a team-based learning course in the P2 or P3 year. Clinical correlations series consists of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion.
Experiential teaching
Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students for two rotations.
Residency project
Residents will complete one research project per year. Residents have the option to also complete a quality improvement project. Residents may choose any type of research project or quality improvement program, provided that the project:
- includes generation of original data;
- is suitable for publication or presentation at a national pharmacy meeting;
- can reasonably be completed within the residency year.
Other teaching/educational opportunities
Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors.
Resident rounds
Residents will present a formal 45-minute presentation with 15 minutes for question and answer to VA North Texas pharmacy staff in the fall. Residents must choose topics that are of sufficient controversy or debate that are candidates for further publication in the medical literature. These presentations are accredited for 1 hour of CE credit for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
PGY2 ambulatory care topic discussions
Residents will participate in the resident driven topic discussions which can include literature review, case application, clinical pearls, etc. Residents will complete at least 2 journal clubs throughout the year which will be assessed in PharmAcademic.
Manuscript preparation
Residents are required to submit one manuscript per year for publication in a peer reviewed journal.
Southwestern Leadership Conference (ALCALDE)
Residents participate in this regional residency meeting, also known as ALCALDE, in the spring. Residents have the opportunity to present their project results for evaluation in a podium presentation. It is also a great opportunity to interact with residents from other programs throughout the region.
Poster presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research project at a national (preferred) or state professional meeting. In addition, a presentation towards the end of the residency year at our local facility may also be required.
Resident interviews
Residents may be asked to participate in the interview process for the PGY2 ambulatory care residency program.
Trang Nguyen, PharmD, BCACP
Ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practitioner
PGY2 ambulatory care residency program director
VA North Texas Health Care System
Elaine Lo, PharmD, BCPS
Ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practitioner
PGY2 ambulatory care residency program coordinator
VA North Texas Health Care System
Contact: NTXPharmacyResidencyPrograms@va.gov