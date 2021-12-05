Post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency
Thank you for your interest in the post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency at VA North Texas. This residency is designed for new graduate family/adult gero NPs with a commitment to serve the Veteran population.
- Accepting applications November 8, 2021 12am CST – January 7, 2022 12am CST
- Note: No exceptions will be made after the deadline.
When to apply:
- Accepting applications November 8, 2021 12am CST – January 7, 2022 12am CST
- Note: No exceptions will be made after the deadline.
- Applicants will be notified if selected for an interview no later than March 1, 2022.
- The 2022-2023 Cohort will begin on August 15th, 2022.
- Notice: If you are a current government employee, please contact Dr. Angele Ashley prior to completing your application. A conversion status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs.
How to apply (link below):
The mission of the post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency is to bridge education and practice while transitioning novice nurse practitioners into safe, competent professionals to care for our nation's Veterans while using clinical evidence to guide practice.
- Develop competent nurse practitioners with the clinical skills necessary to improve health-related outcomes for Veterans.
- Support professional role transition, integration, and socialization of new nurse practitioners.
- Provide interprofessional learning and practice experiences in Veterans with complex health care problems.
- Improve Veteran access to high quality care.
- Expand the VA North Texas workforce by improving the confidence, productivity, and job satisfaction of new nurse practitioners who choose to work in a Veteran-centric setting.
The OAA residency, is a 12-month program structured with a four-phase curriculum model with 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning activities. The model consists of multiple rotations to a wide variety of specialty units and primary care clinics. Clinical rotations will be within the Dallas VA Medical Center, inclusive of surrounding community based out-patient clinics (CBOCS).
Didactic sessions consist of a variety of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, simulation, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and evaluation. Residents will participate in a interprofessional learning environment with medicine, nursing, pharmacy, psychology and other interdisciplinary health care team members.
Additionally, residents will implement an evidence-based practice scholarly project and participate in professional development activities geared to career advancement, networking, and building relationships within the VA health care community.
- A recent graduate (within 12 months) of master's or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
- Serving in their first nurse practitioner role
- Minimum of 3.0 GPA
- U.S. citizen.
- Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus:
- Primary care NP residents must hold either an adult-gerontological nurse practitioner or family nurse practitioner board certification.
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a U.S. state, commonwealth, territory or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
Note: Although admission priority must be given to trainees who possess licensure and board certification at the time of program entry, the OAA Nursing Education Director may grant a “90-day grace period” to highly qualified NP residency candidate(s) whose licensure and board certification have been delayed.
Candidates must provide written assurance that they will obtain licensure and board certification within 90 days from the start of the program. If a nurse practitioner resident fails to meet board certification or licensure requirement within the 90 days since the start of the program, the trainee will be terminated from the program.
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Government health care medical plan with optional dental, vision, and life insurance.
- 10 paid holidays.
- PTO & sick leave accrued per pay period.
- No call or weekend shifts required.
- 100% protected learning time.
- Other VA unmatched benefits.