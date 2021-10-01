Northeast Philadelphia Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Northeast Philadelphia Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We are located at 101 E. Olney Avenue in the Olney Shopping Plaza in the Einstein Healthcare building on the first floor next to the Santander Bank.
Because we are located in a shopping center, there is ample, free parking available for Vet Center clients.
You can get to the Vet Center from just about any place in Philadelphia and the surrounding area via SEPTA bus and train services.
We are just 1.3 miles from the Olney Transportation Center and the Broad Street Line subway.
We are just .4 miles from the Olney Station and its Fox Chase Regional Rail Line.
Bus routes 18, 26, and 57 stop at the corner of Front Street and Olney Avenue just across the parking lot from the Vet Center.
Visit the SEPTA website to find the best way to get to the Vet Center.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis
- Please call 215-924-4670 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians
- Non-traditional hours are available
You do not need to be registered for care at VA. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Northeast Philadelphia Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Vet Centers serve Gold Star families
Vet Centers offer services to Veterans - and to those who they call "family."
VAntage Point highlighted the impact of these services in a Memorial post, "A Gold Star Mother on learning to live again."
Vet Centers: 42 years of serving Veterans
Vet Centers were established 42 years ago by Congress on June 13, 1979, to support Vietnam-era Veterans who were not accessing VA services like other Veterans.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our Vet Center has a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) onsite to offer family and couples counseling. We also offer a Significant Others Group.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling in an individual or group setting by trained bereavement counselors.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Our Vet Center has a counselor with a background in intimate partner violence treatment and referral services.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our Vet Center offers the following group therapy options:
- Brain Training Group
- Tai Chi Group
- Yoga Group
- All Theaters PTSD Group
- OIF/OEF Group
- Vietnam Support Group
- PTSD Hispanic Group
- iRest (Interactive Restoration) Group
- PTSD Group
- Significant Other Group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment.
Our Vet Center has counselors who specialize in military sexual trauma treatment.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Our Vet Center has a diverse staff that matches our diverse Veteran population. We have two bilingual staff members who speak Spanish and English.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Our Vet Center offers the following group counseling options:
- Brain Training Group
- Tai Chi Group
- Yoga Group
- All Theaters PTSD Group
- OIF/OEF Group
- Vietnam Support Group
- PTSD Hispanic Group
- iRest (Interactive Restoration) Group
- PTSD Group
- Significant Other Group
Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Our Vet Center offers the following group options:
- Brain Training Group
- Tai Chi Group
- Yoga Group
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Our Vet Center regularly works with the Women Veterans Center at the Veterans Multi-Service Center to help with the unique needs of women Veterans.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our Vet Center can make referrals to the Addiction Recovery Units at the VA medical centers in Philadelphia and Coatesville, PA. We can also make referrals to community-based treatment facilities.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Our Vet Center regularly works with the Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia to help homeless Veterans.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our Vet Center staff regularly meets with the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the VA medical center in Philadelphia.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- VA medical benefits
- VA compensation and pension benefits
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
- VA home loan benefits
- Other VA and non-VA benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Our Vet Center also works with Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Veterans Multi-Service Center to help unemployed Veterans find work.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you would like our outreach specialist to speak to your organization, please call 215-924-4670.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.