The Northern Arizona VA will host a Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration at its main hospital in Prescott on March 29, 2024.

To thank and honor our Vietnam-era Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will host a commemoration this coming Vietnam War Veterans Day, Friday, March 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its main hospital in Prescott.

The commemoration will begin with speeches, followed by a pinning ceremony for those who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

“Whether deployed in harm’s way, all the while watching over your buddies as they watched over you, or training and serving at home station …you sacrificed,” said Steve Sample, Northern Arizona VA Medical Center Director. “We want to formerly acknowledge that sacrifice. Our country, our community, our families, and our children owe you a debt of gratitude.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with VA representatives who can assist with VA health care enrollment and answer questions about health care eligibility, the recent expansion to the PACT Act and how that impacts your eligibility, and what services are available within the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

WHO: Vietnam War Veterans, their families, and anyone else who’d like to show their support for those who served between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

WHAT: Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

WHERE: Northern Arizona VA Main Campus, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, AZ 86313

Building 15, The Theater – Parking available in Parking Lots P, R and C. To

request a shuttle to the Theater from your parking spot, call 928-445-4860 Ext.

6013

WHEN: Friday, March 29, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.