Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Our medical center provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, audiology and speech, dentistry and oral surgery, low vision and blind rehabilitation, physical therapy, recreation and creative arts therapy, women’s health services, and more. Looking to enroll? Reach out to Enrollment and Eligibility at (928) 445-4860 ext. 6235. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services.
Location and contact information
Address
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ 86313-5001
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available at the main entrance of Bldg. 117 and Bldg. 107 for patients who need assistance. Volunteers can escort patients to their appointments if necessary.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle services
Our main Prescott hospital provides on-campus shuttle services to assist patients with getting around campus. To order a shuttle, please call
Beneficiary travel benefits
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print.
Other services at VA Northern Arizona health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Audiology Clinic
Building 107
Floor 2
Main Phone
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, including:
- Comprehensive hearing evaluation
- Tinnitus assessment and treatment
- Hearing aid selection, fitting, and repair
- Hearing Access Technology selection, fitting, repair, and troubleshooting, including Bluetooth technology
- Cochlear implant candidacy screening
- Employee hearing conservation baseline and monitoring screenings.
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
VIST Coordinator (Vision Impairment Services Team)
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills and needs assessments
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
- Magnifiers and other tools to enhance your visual and non-visual function and improve quality of life
- Computer, cell phone, and other technology training for communication and other daily tasks
- FREE audio books delivered directly to your mailbox
- and much more.
If your Veteran is experiencing daily difficulties due to vision loss, call
our VIST Coordinator (Vision Impairment Services Team) at
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Northern Arizona health care
We offer expert Cardiology evaluation and treatment services for conditions such as:
- Coronary artery disease
- Atrial fibrillation
- Rhythm abnormalities
- Pacemaker checks
- Hypertension
- Congestive heart failure
- Valvular heart disease
We also offer procedural services including stress tests, echocardiograms, electrocardiograms and event recorders.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Caregiver Support
Caregiver Support
The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. Find Your Local Caregiver Support Team located at every VA facility. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
For additional information about the caregiver support program, click on this link: www.caregiver.va.gov
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
155
Main Phone
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality dental care to eligible Veterans to support their overall health and well-being.
Our dental clinic offers a wide range of services to maintain or restore oral health:
- Regular Cleanings and Exams, including Oral Cancer Screenings: Routine dental cleanings and comprehensive oral examinations to prevent and detect oral health issues.
- Diagnostic Imaging: To assess dental conditions and aid in treatment planning.
- Restorative Procedures: Treatments such as fillings, crowns, and bridges to repair damaged or decayed teeth and restore function.
- Same day restorations: Digital scanning and milling of ceramic restorations in one appointment
- Dentures: Comfortable, well-fitting dentures to replace missing teeth and improve chewing and appearance.
- Dental Implant Restorations: Crowns, bridges, and dentures supported by dental implants.
- Oral Surgery: teeth extractions and other minor surgical procedures.
- Periodontal Care: Non-surgical treatment for gum disease to maintain healthy gums and supporting bone structure.
- Emergency Dental Care: Urgent care for acute dental conditions to alleviate pain and address critical issues.
In addition to these on-station services, we partner with specialty providers in our community to provide:
- Complex Oral Surgery: Surgery for Veterans with trauma or serious conditions affecting oral and facial structures.
- Endodontic Treatments: Root canals and endodontic surgeries to treat infections within the tooth’s pulp.
- Periodontal Surgery: Surgical treatment for gum disease to maintain healthy gums and supporting bone structure.
- Implant Surgery: Surgical placement of dental implants as well as necessary grafting procedures for long-term implant support.
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with our community providers to ensure our patients receive quality and timely dermatology care. Treatment options include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Emergency care
Appointments
NO APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in our Emergency Department, located at the main campus in Prescott, Bldg. 160. Our Emergency Department staff can assist Veterans with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
- Mental health crisis care
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Bob Stump VA Medical Center
Building 107
Floor 3
Main Phone
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program is here to help. You can call
- Homeless case management and referrals to local food and shelter resources in Northern Arizona
- Grant and Per Diem (GPD) and Low Demand Safe Haven (LDSH) homeless transitional housing
- HUD-VASH permanent supportive housing program
- Justice system navigation and incarcerated Veteran community re-entry support
- Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (H-PACT) comprehensive, individualized primary care for homeless Veterans
- Help finding employment
Infectious disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Clinical Lab is open 24/7
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Mental Health Services
161
Main Phone
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Main Phone
Military Sexual Trauma Care Coordinator
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Registration required.
Main Phone
Whole Health MOVE! Program
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
Patients may walk in or call to receive assistance.
Patient Advocate
Bob Stump VA Medical Center
14
1st Floor
Patient Advocate
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main Phone
Location
164
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling as needed
- Foot health maintenance procedures (Callous and nail trimming for qualifying patients)
- Wound care
- Scanning for orthotics
- Evaluation and medical care for flat and high arch feet, bunions, hammertoes, heel pain, and other foot pain
- Surgical procedures for ingrown nails
- Evaluation and care of neuropathic and diabetic feet
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Social services
- Telehealth
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
VA’s Prosthetics & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is the largest and most comprehensive provider of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, & orthotics (DMEPO). Veterans enrolled at a VA Health Care System can receive a full range of services and DMEPO like:
- Artificial limbs (i.e., prostheses)
- Surgical implants (e.g., pacemakers)
- Wheeled mobility equipment (e.g., manual & power wheelchairs, electric scooters, 4-wheeled / 2 wheeled walkers).
- DMEPO for the blind or low vision veterans.
- DMEPO for hearing impaired veterans.
- Automobile adaptive equipment or modifications to assist veterans to operate, enter, and exit their vehicles.
- Structural alterations or modification to assist veterans to enter, exit, and use lavatory facilities in their homes.
- Clothing allowance for service-connected veterans who are prescribed orthoses (i.e., braces) that damages their upper and lower garments (e.g., shirts and pants).
- Other DMEPO that can directly and actively provide treatment and rehabilitate veterans medical condition(s).
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
107
Main Phone
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Bone Densitometry
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our facility provides Recreation Therapy Services to our inpatients in our Community Living Center and Domiciliary. These therapies promote independence and enhance health and well-being for Veterans with injuries, chronic (long-lasting) illnesses, or disabling conditions. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will help develop treatment goals for you.
Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Vocational Rehabilitation Programs provide vocational opportunities to Veterans and encourages successful reintegration into the community at the Veteran’s highest abilities. The Vocational Rehabilitation staff matches the Veteran’s strengths and preferences to employment opportunities. We offer the following vocational services:
- CWT Transitional Work (CWT TW) is a pre-employment vocational program in which participants are matched to real-life work assignments for a time-limited basis. CWT TW participants earn minimum wage and receive vocational assistance from a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist to help prepare for successful transition to competitive employment. Through transitional work opportunities, Veterans develop marketable skills, improve employability, increase self-confidence and self-esteem, and evaluate the capacity to sustain the demands of work.
- CWT Supported Employment (CWT SE) is an evidence-based vocational therapy that provides assistance in locating and maintaining competitive community employment for Veterans with serious mental illness. CWT SE consists of full-time or part-time competitive employment with extensive clinical support. Vocational preferences are matched to skills and abilities in appropriate job settings, and Veterans receive ongoing job support, job training, job coaching, and advocacy as needed from a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Military 2 VA (M2VA) Program Coordinator
Military 2 VA (M2VA) Program Coordinator
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is a vital part of your healthcare team. Our social workers support you and your family as you navigate the emotional, practical, and social challenges that can come with injury or illness. We listen, problem-solve with you, and connect you to resources in the VA and your community.
We can help with:
- Case management and care coordination
- Discharge planning and transition support
- Accessing VA and community resources (housing, transportation, and more)
- Coping with stress, anxiety, or other challenges that make it hard to get your needs met
How to get support:
- Ask your VA care team for a social work referral
If you’re in crisis or concerned about your safety, call 988 and press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line or text 838255.
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Main Phone
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention peer support specialists
- Gun safety locks
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental Health
- Eye Screening for detection of Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, and Glaucoma
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary Care
- Pharmacy Consultation
- Neurology
- Pulmonology
- Rheumatology
- Infectious Disease
- Endocrinology
- Nephrology
- Hematology/Oncology
- Genomics
Travel reimbursement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care and you are Beneficiary Travel eligible, we can reimburse you for per mile driven in your vehicle. You may also be reimbursed for the cost of using hired transportation that includes planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. A Common Carrier Consult is required prior to your trip. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). There is also a criteria and prior consult process for lodging and meals. If you have questions, please contact the Beneficiary Travel Office at
NAVAHCS also provides door-to-door transportation for those that do not have their own transportation for ambulatory, wheelchair, and stretcher patients to and from their home and VA authorized appointments. This is subject to availability and requires a 7-10 day notice. If you have questions, please contact the VTS Office at
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Vocational Rehabilitation Programs provide vocational opportunities to Veterans and encourages successful reintegration into the community at the Veteran’s highest abilities. The Vocational Rehabilitation staff matches the Veteran’s strengths and preferences to employment opportunities. We offer the following vocational services:
- CWT Transitional Work (CWT TW) is a pre-employment vocational program in which participants are matched to real-life work assignments for a time-limited basis. CWT TW participants earn minimum wage and receive vocational assistance from a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist to help prepare for successful transition to competitive employment. Through transitional work opportunities, Veterans develop marketable skills, improve employability, increase self-confidence and self-esteem, and evaluate the capacity to sustain the demands of work.
- CWT Supported Employment (CWT SE) is an evidence-based vocational therapy that provides assistance in locating and maintaining competitive community employment for Veterans with serious mental illness. CWT SE consists of full-time or part-time competitive employment with extensive clinical support. Vocational preferences are matched to skills and abilities in appropriate job settings, and Veterans receive ongoing job support, job training, job coaching, and advocacy as needed from a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist.
Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
Appointments
Main Phone
Virtual Health Resource Center
Building 154
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sun: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Our Virtual Health Resource Center can help you with all of your technological needs related to your VA Health Care.
The center, which is located in Bldg. 154 at our Bob Stump VA Medical Center, is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To reach the center by phone, please call
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at NAVAHCS:
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
Veterans Introduction to Chronic Pain Class - Start your journey toward managing your chronic pain better. Learn about the neuroscience of pain and what you can do to change your brain. Thursdays, 13:00-14:00 VA Video Connect Weekly and In-person once a month (Building 161; Room 245). Registration required. Call
Mindfulness Class - Mindfulness means purposely paying attention to the present moment. Mindfulness has been shown to be effective for reducing stress, improving resilience, increasing self-awareness, helping anxiety and depression, and coping more effectively with chronic pain. Offered in-person and online on Thursdays at 14:00-15:00. Registration required.
Diabetes Education Classes, Prediabetes class, Diabetes class and Continuous glucose monitoring - Veterans interested in learning more about their diabetes can have their Provider refer them or they can call directly to get registered.
MOVE! Program - A 16-week multidisciplinary approach to weight management for our Veterans with a focus on improving health through nutrition and lifestyle changes. Support and education for eating wisely and increasing physical activity. Coaching and feedback to help reach weight management goals. This class is offered in-person and virtual video connect. Registration required.
Smoking Cessation Group - Take the first step to stopping nicotine and tobacco use! Whether you smoke cigarettes, cigars, or pipes; use chewing tobacco or dipping; vape; or use other commercial nicotine products, VA can help you live a tobacco and nicotine free life. Virtual Video Connect classes. These groups run four sessions in duration. Those interested can place a consultation to Mental Health-Smoking Cessation. For more information dial Ext. 6442.
Occupation Therapy Groups Option 1 - Learn how to implement strategies to assist with identifying and challenging maladaptive thought patterns, improving emotional regulation, cultivating joy, and building resilience. Utilizing the foundation of lifestyle redesign developed at USC combined with positive psychology and CBT, a core aim of this group is to help people lead fulfilling lives and cultivate what is best within them, to move beyond surviving to thriving. For questions or registration call
Occupation Therapy Groups Option 2 - This group provides a space for social experience amongst a group of Veterans, facilitated by a therapist. The focus is on engagement in meaningful occupation or simply doing something that matters to you (making a leather wallet, weaving a rug, painting a memory, etc.). For questions or registration call
Flow Group - Offering a time free from distraction, a moment of peace during chaos. This time allows for facilitation in the realms of mindfulness, flow and meditation. The aim of this group is to experience the present, to experience flow-state, and to assist in quieting the nervous system. This time can be generalized and applied by establishing a foundation for daily routine of self-care, improving overall quality of life, and increasing mental wellness. For questions or registration call
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation