Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Whole Health

VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Care we provide at NAVAHCS:

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

Veterans Introduction to Chronic Pain Class - Start your journey toward managing your chronic pain better. Learn about the neuroscience of pain and what you can do to change your brain. Thursdays, 13:00-14:00 VA Video Connect Weekly and In-person once a month (Building 161; Room 245). Registration required. Call .

Mindfulness Class - Mindfulness means purposely paying attention to the present moment. Mindfulness has been shown to be effective for reducing stress, improving resilience, increasing self-awareness, helping anxiety and depression, and coping more effectively with chronic pain. Offered in-person and online on Thursdays at 14:00-15:00. Registration required. .

Diabetes Education Classes, Prediabetes class, Diabetes class and Continuous glucose monitoring - Veterans interested in learning more about their diabetes can have their Provider refer them or they can call directly to get registered. . Classes are offered in person or virtual video connect.

MOVE! Program - A 16-week multidisciplinary approach to weight management for our Veterans with a focus on improving health through nutrition and lifestyle changes. Support and education for eating wisely and increasing physical activity. Coaching and feedback to help reach weight management goals. This class is offered in-person and virtual video connect. Registration required. .

Smoking Cessation Group - Take the first step to stopping nicotine and tobacco use! Whether you smoke cigarettes, cigars, or pipes; use chewing tobacco or dipping; vape; or use other commercial nicotine products, VA can help you live a tobacco and nicotine free life. Virtual Video Connect classes. These groups run four sessions in duration. Those interested can place a consultation to Mental Health-Smoking Cessation. For more information dial Ext. 6442.

Occupation Therapy Groups Option 1 - Learn how to implement strategies to assist with identifying and challenging maladaptive thought patterns, improving emotional regulation, cultivating joy, and building resilience. Utilizing the foundation of lifestyle redesign developed at USC combined with positive psychology and CBT, a core aim of this group is to help people lead fulfilling lives and cultivate what is best within them, to move beyond surviving to thriving. For questions or registration call .

Occupation Therapy Groups Option 2 - This group provides a space for social experience amongst a group of Veterans, facilitated by a therapist. The focus is on engagement in meaningful occupation or simply doing something that matters to you (making a leather wallet, weaving a rug, painting a memory, etc.). For questions or registration call .

Flow Group - Offering a time free from distraction, a moment of peace during chaos. This time allows for facilitation in the realms of mindfulness, flow and meditation. The aim of this group is to experience the present, to experience flow-state, and to assist in quieting the nervous system. This time can be generalized and applied by establishing a foundation for daily routine of self-care, improving overall quality of life, and increasing mental wellness. For questions or registration call .

Learn more about VA whole health