Celebrating Women Veterans: Veteran Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair and Town Hall

When:

Sat. Mar 9, 2024, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Sacramento VA Medical Center

Building 650

10535 Hospital Way

Mather, CA

Cost:

Free

Call the Women Veterans Program office to register at 916-843-2919

Lunch will be provided with optional lunch “social hours” to build community. 

Activities include: 
Arts and Creativity 
Educational Opportunities 
Healing Body Movement 
Massage 
Reiki Healing Touch 
Mammograms 
Cervical Cancer Screening 
Flu and Covid-19 vaccines available

Call the Women Veterans Program office to register at 916-843-2919

Visit the Women Veteran care web page for more details.

