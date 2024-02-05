Celebrating Women Veterans: Veteran Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair and Town Hall

Women Veterans Program Presents Celebrating women Veterans: Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair & Town Hall

Call the Women Veterans Program office to register at 916-843-2919

Women Veterans Program Presents Celebrating women Veterans: Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair & Town Hall.

Saturday

March 9, 2024

0930-1500

Check-in at 0900

10535 Hospital Way, Building 650, Mather, CA 95655

Lunch will be provided with optional lunch “social hours” to build community.

Activities include:

Arts and Creativity

Educational Opportunities

Healing Body Movement

Massage

Reiki Healing Touch

Mammograms

Cervical Cancer Screening

Flu and Covid-19 vaccines available

Call the Women Veterans Program office to register at 916-843-2919

Visit the Women Veteran care web page for more details.