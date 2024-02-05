Celebrating Women Veterans: Veteran Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair and Town Hall
Women Veterans Program Presents Celebrating women Veterans: Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair & Town Hall
When:
Sat. Mar 9, 2024, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 650
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA
Cost:
Free
Call the Women Veterans Program office to register at 916-843-2919
Women Veterans Program Presents Celebrating women Veterans: Health & Wellness Retreat, Resource Fair & Town Hall.
Saturday
March 9, 2024
0930-1500
Check-in at 0900
10535 Hospital Way, Building 650, Mather, CA 95655
Lunch will be provided with optional lunch “social hours” to build community.
Activities include:
Arts and Creativity
Educational Opportunities
Healing Body Movement
Massage
Reiki Healing Touch
Mammograms
Cervical Cancer Screening
Flu and Covid-19 vaccines available
Call the Women Veterans Program office to register at 916-843-2919
Visit the Women Veteran care web page for more details.See more events