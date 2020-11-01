 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Health services

VA Northern California Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for 175,000 Veterans in an area covering 17 counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Primary care

Mental health care

Specialty care

Social programs and services

Other services