Chico VA Clinic
Lab Hours Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m PT
Location and contact information
Address
1601 Concord AvenueChico, CA 95928-9486
Phone numbers
Main phone: 530-879-5000
Mental health clinic: 855-771-9321
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-430PM
- Tue: 730AM-430PM
- Wed: 730AM-430PM
- Thu: 730AM-430PM
- Fri: 730AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Health services offered here
