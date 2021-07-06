 Skip to Content
Chico VA Clinic

Lab Hours Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m PT

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice

Address

1601 Concord Avenue
Chico, CA 95928-9486

Phone numbers

Main phone: 530-879-5000
Mental health clinic: 855-771-9321

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Chico VA Clinic

