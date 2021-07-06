 Skip to Content
Fairfield VA Clinic

Lab Hours Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The Fairfield VA Clinic, located adjacent to David Grant Medical Center (DGMC) at Travis Air Force Base.

Address

103 Bodin Circle, Building 778
Travis AFB, CA 94535-1801

Phone numbers

Main phone: 707-437-1800
Mental health clinic: 707-437-1814

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Fairfield Clinic

