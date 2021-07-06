 Skip to Content
Mare Island VA Clinic

The Mare Island VA Clinic, located in Vallejo, offers a wide range of medical and ancillary services including primary care, neurology, mental health, social work, dentistry, compensation and pension exams, laboratory and pharmacy services. The Sierra Pacific Network Office (VISN 21), Joint Planning Office and Medical Care Cost Finance (MCCF) Office are also located at this facility.

Address

201 Walnut Avenue, Building 201
Mare Island, CA 94592-1107

Phone numbers

Main phone: 707-562-8200
Mental health clinic: 707-562-8462

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
