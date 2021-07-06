Mare Island VA Clinic
The Mare Island VA Clinic, located in Vallejo, offers a wide range of medical and ancillary services including primary care, neurology, mental health, social work, dentistry, compensation and pension exams, laboratory and pharmacy services. The Sierra Pacific Network Office (VISN 21), Joint Planning Office and Medical Care Cost Finance (MCCF) Office are also located at this facility.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.