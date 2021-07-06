McClellan VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Sacramento Regional Transit

916-321-2877

Watt Ave/I-80 is the closest Light Rail station.

From there Bus #1 goes to McClellan and the clinic

approximately every 15-20 minutes, Monday-Friday only.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits