McClellan VA Clinic
The McClellan Outpatient Clinic provides a wide range of medical and ancillary services and programs including primary care, audiology, compensation and pension exams, dental clinic, Home Based Primary Care, laboratory, mammography, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, prosthetics, radiology, special program exams, and women's health services.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-430PM
- Tue: 730AM-430PM
- Wed: 730AM-430PM
- Thu: 730AM-430PM
- Fri: 730AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
In the spotlight at VA Northern California health care
Health services offered here
