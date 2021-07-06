 Skip to Content
McClellan VA Clinic

The McClellan Outpatient Clinic provides a wide range of medical and ancillary services and programs including primary care, audiology, compensation and pension exams, dental clinic, Home Based Primary Care, laboratory, mammography, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, prosthetics, radiology, special program exams, and women's health services.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice

Address

5342 Dudley Boulevard, Building 88
McClellan Park, CA 95652-1012

Phone numbers

Main phone: 916-561-7400
Mental health clinic: 855-771-9321

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
McClellan VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

