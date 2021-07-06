 Skip to Content
Redding VA Clinic

The Redding Outpatient Clinic offers a full range of medical and ancillary services including primary care, audiology, cardiology, chiropractic, compensation & pension exams, dental, gastroenterology, infectious disease, laboratory, mental health, nutrition, occupational therapy, ophthalmology, optical shop, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, podiatry, primary care, radiology, social work, urgent care, urology and women's health.

Address

351 Hartnell Avenue
Redding, CA 96002-1845

Phone numbers

Main phone: 530-226-7555
Mental health clinic: 530-226-7675

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
