Sacramento VA Medical Center
The Sacramento VA Medical Center is a 60-bed, state-of-the-art, inpatient facility offering a full range of comprehensive health care services including medical, surgical, primary and mental health care. The medical center, which is comprised of 24 medical-surgical beds, 16 TCU beds, 10 ICU beds, 16 BHICU, and a four room operating suite, also a cardiac catheterization lab, a gastrointestinal & endoscopy suite, angiography capability and 16,000 square-feet of research laboratory. Offers a wide range of outpatient and diagnostic services, including mammography, MRI, CT, and PET scanning.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
