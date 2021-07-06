 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Sacramento VA Medical Center

The Sacramento VA Medical Center is a 60-bed, state-of-the-art, inpatient facility offering a full range of comprehensive health care services including medical, surgical, primary and mental health care. The medical center, which is comprised of 24 medical-surgical beds, 16 TCU beds, 10 ICU beds, 16 BHICU, and a four room operating suite, also a cardiac catheterization lab, a gastrointestinal & endoscopy suite, angiography capability and 16,000 square-feet of research laboratory. Offers a wide range of outpatient and diagnostic services, including mammography, MRI, CT, and PET scanning.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice

Address

10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655-4200

Phone numbers

Main phone: 916-843-7000
Mental health clinic: 855-771-9321

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Sacramento VAMC

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Northern California health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Northern California health care

Last updated: