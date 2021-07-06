Sacramento VA Medical Center

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

California Public Transportation

Local Transit

Sacramento Regional Transit

916-321-2877

Mather Field/Mills Station is the closest Light Rail station.

A VANCHCS Shuttle Bus operates between the Sacramento VAMC and the Mather Field Light Rail Station every 45 minutes. The first shuttle departs the VAMC at 7:45 AM. and the last shuttle departs the VAMC at 4:45 PM. Travel time estimated at 10 minutes.

VA Northern California Health Care System - Shuttle Bus Schedule

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits