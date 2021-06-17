 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Yreka VA Clinic

The Clinic, located at 101 E. Oberlin Drive, Yreka, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

101 East Oberlin Road
Yreka, CA 96097-9645

Phone numbers

Main phone: 530-841-8500

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-400PM
  • Tue: 800AM-400PM
  • Wed: 800AM-400PM
  • Thu: 800AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-330PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Yreka VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Northern California health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Northern California health care

Last updated: