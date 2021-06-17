Yreka VA Clinic
The Clinic, located at 101 E. Oberlin Drive, Yreka, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.
Location and contact information
Address
101 East Oberlin RoadYreka, CA 96097-9645
Phone numbers
Main phone: 530-841-8500
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-400PM
- Tue: 800AM-400PM
- Wed: 800AM-400PM
- Thu: 800AM-400PM
- Fri: 730AM-330PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Health services offered here
