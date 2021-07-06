Yuba City VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
425 Plumas BoulevardYuba City, CA 95991-5074
Phone numbers
Main phone: 530-751-4500
Mental health clinic: 855-771-9321
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
