VANCHCS gives COVID-19 vaccines

February 23, 2021

Sacramento , CA — The VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) distributed more than 1,001 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans

during Saturday mass vaccination clinics at the Sacramento VA Medical Center and community-based outpatient clinics in Chico and Auburn Feb. 20 and is expanding the vaccine eligibility criteria for Veterans.

As of Feb. 22, VANCHCS distributed more than 27 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, caregivers, and VA employees and volunteers across Northern California. According to VA’s Access to Care website, 14,375 Veterans who receive their care at VANCHCS have received a first dose, and 5,374 have received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 22.

“Since we started offering the vaccine in late December, we’ve been busier than usual, as you can imagine, and the response from the Veterans, caregivers and employees has been extremely positive,” said David Stockwell, VANCHCS Director. “As a health organization, we’re happy to see that the number of new COVID cases is continuing to drop significantly across the state. Mass vaccination events like these are having clear impacts, not just on numbers and cases, but on the outlooks of many of the Veterans we serve. Veterans have been telling us that these vaccines are giving them hope again.”

“If I can take it, so can you”

Ruby Bruce is one Veteran who is now looking forward to 2021 after receiving the vaccine at the Chico VA Clinic Saturday. On the day before her 84th birthday, the U.S. Air Force Veteran walked into the clinic with hope but also a few nerves. Even though she had a reaction to a flu vaccine in recent years, she said she wasn’t going to let that stop her.

“I checked with my doctor about getting the vaccine, and he said I could get it,” she said. “Shots don’t bother me. If I can take it, so can you.”

How Veterans can request a COVID-19 vaccine from VANCHCS

VA’s goal is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible Veterans who choose to be vaccinated. Following CDC guidance, VANCHCS is currently offering vaccines to some of our highest-risk patients, including Veterans:

(new) who are essential workers, regardless of age (may be asked to show proof of essential work status) Essential workers include Veterans who are currently working in the following occupations and industries: fire fighters police officers corrections officers food and agriculture U.S. Postal Service Manufacturing grocery stores public transit educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare) transportation and logistics food service housing construction and finance information technology communications energy law media public safety and public health.

age 60 and older on hemodialysis or chemotherapy

who are organ transplant recipients

with diagnosis of ALS

who are homeless

residing in our Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at VANCHCS by appointment only. Veterans who receive their care at VA and fall in one of the eligible groups listed above are being contacted and offered an appointment to receive a vaccine. If Veterans have not been contacted, they can send a My HealtheVet Secure Message to COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS or call 800-382-8387, select option 8, to request an appointment.

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care can learn about eligibility and apply for VA health care at www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/. Once enrolled, Veterans can request an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

If Veterans are already receiving care at VA and do not fall in one of the eligible groups listed above, they can sign up to receive updates and express interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. This is the best way for Veterans to let VA know they’re interested in receiving a vaccine once eligible.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines at VANCHCS, please visit VA Northern California COVID-19 Vaccines page.

