Programs
Explore Northern California VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Community care
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides care to enrolled Veterans through community providers when VA Medical Centers cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. This care is provided and paid for by VA. Community care must be first authorized by VA before a Veteran can receive care from a community provider. To learn more about the types of care available click here.
Community care at VA Northern California health care
Construction updates
The Office of Construction & Facilities Management (CFM) is responsible for the planning, design, and construction of all major construction projects greater than $20 million. In addition, CFM acquires real property for use by VA elements through the purchase of land and buildings, as well as long-term lease acquisitions. Through the construction and real property programs, CFM delivers to Veterans, high quality buildings, additions, large scale renovations, and structural enhancements. CFM also manages facility sustainability, seismic corrections, physical security, and historic preservation of VA’s facilities.
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet offers you tips and tools to help you partner with your health care team, so together you may work to manage your health. Here you may find useful resources when you need them. The support tools on this page are designed to enrich your experience with My HealtheVet and help you make informed decisions.
News, events and media
The Public Affairs Office for VA Northern California Health Care System is available to respond to local and national media inquiries and requests.
Visit the Public Affairs Office page
No-cost flu shots for Veterans
Routine vaccination prevents illnesses that lead to unnecessary medical visits and hospitalizations.
If you have already received the COVID-19 and/or flu vaccine outside of the VA, provide your nurse with the documentation (date/location), so your records will be updated.
Shuttle
VA Police
What you need to know
Before visiting VA Northern California Health Care System facilities, we'd like to make sure you know a few things.