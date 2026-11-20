The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides care to enrolled Veterans through community providers when VA Medical Centers cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. This care is provided and paid for by VA. Community care must be first authorized by VA before a Veteran can receive care from a community provider. To learn more about the types of care available click here.



Community care at VA Northern California health care