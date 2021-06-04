COVID-19 Vaccine | Fairfield

Who can get COVID-19 Vaccine at VA Northern California Health Care System?

Veterans: All Veterans are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at VA. Eligibility includes anyone who served in the U.S. military, including the U.S. National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard, as well as:

Spouses and Surviving Spouses of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If an individual characterizes his or her relationship as spousal, he or she can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give him or her a vaccine.

CHAMPVA Recipients: Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits, including spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities. Recipients must meet CDC age requirements for vaccine administration.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can request an appointment by:

sending a Secure Message in My HealtheVet to COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS

calling 800-382-8387 and selecting option 8. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.

