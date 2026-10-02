No-cost flu shots available for enrolled Veterans
Free flu shots are available at all VA Northern California Health Care System locations beginning October 1, 2026.
Why should I get a flu shot?
A flu shot is a safe way to help protect yourself and those around you from getting sick and having complications from flu. You should get an updated flu shot every year. As a reminder, the flu shot cannot cause a flu-illness, and the vaccine we use does not contain any live virus. Visit the VHA Public Health website for more information.
Routine vaccination prevents illnesses that lead to unnecessary medical visits and hospitalizations.
If you have already received the flu vaccine outside of the VA, provide your nurse with the documentation (date/location), so your records will be updated.
Where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from VA Northern California Health Care System?
During scheduled appointments
Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during most scheduled appointments. Ask the provider or clerk about flu shots when scheduling an appointment.
- To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.
During walk-in flu clinics
Clinic hours and location-specific information are listed below. Please select your location for details.
Sacramento VA Medical Center/Mather Clinic
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
- Building T9
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Martinez VA Medical Center
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
- Building 19, Primary Care
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Louis A. Conter VA Outpatient Clinic (Auburn)
- Monday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
- Primary Care
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Chico VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday to Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
- Primary Care
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Fairfield VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Mare Island VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
McClellan VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
- Primary Care
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Redding VA Outpatient Clinic
- Tuesday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Sonora VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Richard A. Pittman VA Outpatient Clinic (Stockton)
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Yreka VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday - Thursday: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Yuba City VA Outpatient Clinic
- Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
Call 1-800-382-8387, press 2 and then option 3, or stay on the line to schedule an appointment.
Visitor Policy
Please read the VANCHCS policies on visitation.
VA’s Community Care Network
Eligible Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu shots at more than 70,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.
Click here for more information on VA's Community Care Network
What if I received a flu shot outside the VA health care system?
If you received this year's flu vaccine outside the VA health care system, please help us keep your medical records up to date by sending a Secure Message to your care team.
Where can Veterans and their families get more information about the flu vaccine?
For more information about flu vaccinations visit the CDC or VHA Public Health websites.