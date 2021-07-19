No-Cost Flu Shots Available for Enrolled Veterans

Where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from VA Northern California Health Care System?



During Scheduled Appointments.

Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during any scheduled appointment, unless noted otherwise below.



Drive-up and Walk-In Vaccination Clinic at the VANCHCS.

Enrolled Veterans may receive a no-cost flu shot Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT, by the west entrance of building 650 at the Mather VA Medical Center. To see a campus map, click here.



At a VANCHCS Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

Flu shots are being offered during scheduled appointments at all community-based outpatient clinics. See below for additional flu clinics being offered.



Sierra Foothills Monday - Friday, 7:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. PT (Walk-In Only)

Mather Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - Noon, 1 -3 p.m. PT (Drive-Up and walk-in) Location: Parking adjacent to Primary Care Building 650 West entrance

McClellan Monday - Friday, 8 -11:30 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m. PT (Drive-up) Location: South Parking Lot

Chico Monday - Friday, 8 - 11 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)

Redding Tuesday - Thursday, 8 – 11 a.m. PT (Drive-up)

Yreka Fridays from 8:30 – 11 a.m. PT

Martinez Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)

Fairfield Monday - Friday, 9 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)

Mare Island Every Friday, 9 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)

Oakland Monday - Friday, 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m. 2nd floor PT (Walk-in)



VA’s Community Care Network.

Eligible Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu shots at more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.

Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Safeway and Walmart are just a few in-network locations that enrolled Veterans can visit for a no-cost flu shot. Be sure to take any valid government-issued ID you when requesting a flu shot.

Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by using this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations. For more information, click here.

Eligibility



Retail pharmacies: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system.



Urgent care locations: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care from a VA or in-network community provider in the past 24 months For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp or click here.

If the pharmacy has any questions about your VA Flu Vaccine Benefits, please refer them to the billing information below.