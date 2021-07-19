No-Cost Flu Shots Available for Enrolled Veterans
VA Northern California health care is now offering no-cost flu shots for enrolled Veterans.
Why should I get a flu shot?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important for all of us to do our part to help reduce the spread of the flu in our communities. A flu shot is a safe way to help protect yourself and those around you from getting sick and having complications from flu. You should get an updated flu shot every year. The flu shot neither prevents nor causes COVID-19. As a reminder, the flu shot cannot cause a flu-illness, and the vaccine we use does not contain any live virus. Visit the VHA Public Health website for more information.
Where can enrolled Veterans get a no-cost flu shot from VA Northern California Health Care System?
During Scheduled Appointments.
Enrolled Veterans can request a flu shot during any scheduled appointment, unless noted otherwise below.
Drive-up and Walk-In Vaccination Clinic at the VANCHCS.
Enrolled Veterans may receive a no-cost flu shot Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT, by the west entrance of building 650 at the Mather VA Medical Center. To see a campus map, click here.
At a VANCHCS Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.
Flu shots are being offered during scheduled appointments at all community-based outpatient clinics. See below for additional flu clinics being offered.
- Sierra Foothills
- Monday - Friday, 7:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. PT (Walk-In Only)
- Mather
- Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - Noon, 1 -3 p.m. PT (Drive-Up and walk-in)
- Location: Parking adjacent to Primary Care Building 650 West entrance
- McClellan
- Monday - Friday, 8 -11:30 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m. PT (Drive-up)
- Location: South Parking Lot
- Chico
- Monday - Friday, 8 - 11 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)
- Redding
- Tuesday - Thursday, 8 – 11 a.m. PT (Drive-up)
- Yreka
- Fridays from 8:30 – 11 a.m. PT
- Martinez
- Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)
- Fairfield
- Monday - Friday, 9 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)
- Mare Island
- Every Friday, 9 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. PT (Walk-in only)
- Oakland
- Monday - Friday, 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m. 2nd floor PT (Walk-in)
VA’s Community Care Network.
Eligible Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu shots at more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.
Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Safeway and Walmart are just a few in-network locations that enrolled Veterans can visit for a no-cost flu shot. Be sure to take any valid government-issued ID you when requesting a flu shot.
Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by using this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations. For more information, click here.
- Eligibility
Retail pharmacies: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system.
Urgent care locations: Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care from a VA or in-network community provider in the past 24 months For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp or click here.
If the pharmacy has any questions about your VA Flu Vaccine Benefits, please refer them to the billing information below.
|Steps
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|Steps
|BIN
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|003858
|Steps
|Person Code
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|01
|Steps
|PCN
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|A4
|Steps
|Group
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|VETERAN
|Steps
|Birth Date
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|Enter Veteran’s date of birth (CCYYMMDD format)
|Steps
|Member ID
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|Veteran’s Social Security Number
|Steps
|Region 4 TriWest/Express Scripts
|(*NOTE: If the Veteran does not have their Member ID number, please ask for their Social Security Number and call 888-901-6609 for assistance.)
What if I received a flu shot outside the VA health care system?
If you received this year's flu vaccine outside the VA health care system, please help us keep your medical records up to date by sending a Secure Message to your care team.
Where can Veterans and their families get more information about the flu vaccine?
For more information about flu vaccinations visit the CDC or VHA Public Health websites.