No-Cost Flu Shots Available for Enrolled Veterans

A flu shot is a safe way to help protect yourself and those around you from getting sick and having complications from flu. You should get an updated flu shot every year. As a reminder, the flu shot cannot cause a flu-illness, and the vaccine we use does not contain any live virus. Visit the VHA Public Health website for more information.

Routine vaccination prevents illnesses that lead to unnecessary medical visits and hospitalizations.

If you have already received the flu vaccine outside of the VA, provide your nurse with the documentation (date/location), so your records will be updated.