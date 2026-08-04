Health services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.

We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids

Cancer care VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care If you're diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like: Immunotherapy, which helps your body's natural defenses destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer

Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We'll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like: Colonoscopy and esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system

PEG tube placements and removals

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations











Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can't be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Otolaryngology Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like: Nasal and sinus problems

Obstructive sleep apnea

Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions

Voice and swallowing disorders

Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include: Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication

Prescribing and supervising your use of medications

Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care VA is the world's largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Shoes and Inserts

Service Dogs

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Computer tomography (CT)

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include: FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.

Counseling in person or by phone

Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies

SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support

Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free Learn more about how to quit

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Northern Indiana health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Anesthesia

Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)

Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)

Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)

Organ and tissue transplants