First time visitor? Stop by, walk in, or give us a call and ask how we can help. Call 207-496-3900 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, free of charge and without limitation.

Appointments can be made by either visiting the Vet Center, on a walk-in basis, or calling the Vet Center.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Northern Maine Vet Center (NMVC), a Vet Center Counselor will be assigned to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

​​​​​​If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a date and time that works best for you to meet with a counselor.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation (8:00am - 4:30pm). If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, you can call the NMVC number ( 207-496-3900) and you will be forwarded to the Vet Center Call Center which is available 24/7. The call center can also be reached directly at 877-927-8737.

You may also visit us at the Vet Center located at 456 York Street, Caribou Maine, 04736.