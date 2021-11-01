Northern Maine Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families, free of charge and without limitation, in a non-clinical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as readjustment to civilian life, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in the VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Northern Maine Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Stop by, walk in, or give us a call and ask how we can help. Call 207-496-3900 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, free of charge and without limitation.
Appointments can be made by either visiting the Vet Center, on a walk-in basis, or calling the Vet Center.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Northern Maine Vet Center (NMVC), a Vet Center Counselor will be assigned to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a date and time that works best for you to meet with a counselor.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation (8:00am - 4:30pm). If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, you can call the NMVC number ( 207-496-3900) and you will be forwarded to the Vet Center Call Center which is available 24/7. The call center can also be reached directly at 877-927-8737.
You may also visit us at the Vet Center located at 456 York Street, Caribou Maine, 04736.
The Northern Maine Vet Center is located at the intersection of York Street and Washburn Street in Caribou.
We are at the York Street Complex where there is ample, well-lit parking.
The building and parking are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A variety of transportation options are available through the VA and community services.
Because your situation may be unique, please contact the Vet Center at 207-496-3900 to explore various transportation options.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Northern Maine Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Northern Maine Vet Center Groups
We offer a variety of group options, including
- PTSD
- Vietnam Veteran
- OEF / OIF
- Recovery Groups
Contact Edward at 207-496-3900 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Northern Maine Vet Center offers counseling and support services for couples, free of charge and without limitation. The Vet Center has counselors specially trained, qualified and experienced in family and couples counseling.
Care includes:
- Family counseling
- Individual family member
- Significant Other individual counseling
- Couple’s counseling and support
For family or significant other individual counseling, it is required that the Veteran is a current client.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Northern Maine Vet Center provides individual and family counseling, free of charge and without limitation.
The Northern Maine Vet Center also offers the following counseling and support.
- Bereavement Counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty.
- Grief Counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and local and national cemetery regarding possible burial and survivor benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Northern Maine Vet Center offers individual and group counseling free of charge and without limitation. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse / Significant Others, and more evidenced based therapies.
- Combat-related groups
- Vietnam Veteran groups
- PTSD
- Substance addiction
- Family / couples therapy
- Military Sexual Trauma
We offer the following evidence-based therapies:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
- Biofeedback therapies
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
At the Northern Maine Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling for military sexual trauma free of charge and without limitation. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
We have specially trained and experienced military sexual trauma therapists who utilize a trauma-informed care approach to assist with your counseling needs.
We offer one-on-one counseling sessions using evidenced based therapies, significant others, and family counseling to MST Survivors.
We also offer referral and supportive services to MST survivors through community partners and VA medical care.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Northern Maine Vet Center offers individual and group counseling and other support, free of charge and without limitation, including
- Combat-related groups
- Vietnam Groups
We offer the following evidence-based therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational interviewing (MI)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Northern Maine Vet Center offers readjustment counseling free of charge and without limitation. We understand that the readjustment from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process. We provide one-on-one sessions, family, and couples counseling using proven therapies to help you and your significant others with readjustment.
The Northern Maine Vet Canter can also provide references for:
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing claims and other forms
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Northern Maine Vet Center can help with substance use problems, free of charge and without limitation, to support you and connect you with services.
We provide long-term care and support to help Veterans and service members overcome underlying issues.
We also refer Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the VA Health Care System and other community partners to detoxify and gain stability.
We have trained and experienced alcohol and drug addiction therapists on site to assist you.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
At the Northern Maine Vet Center, we offer individual and multi-person suicide prevention counseling, free of charge and without limitation. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. We have counselors specifically trained, licensed, and experienced in helping Veterans and service members with suicidal issues.
Care at the Northern Maine Vet Center includes:
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Family and significant other counseling
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
If you are returning from military service, we’ll help you readjust to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your readjustment.
We understand that the readjustment from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We can provide information and some assistance with:
- VA medical benefits and enrollment for care
- Filing claims and other forms
- VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- VA burial benefits
The Northern Maine Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Northern Maine Vet Center cultivates and maintains extensive contacts and relationships with local communities and community services.
If you are part of a local community organization, the Northern Maine Vet Center would like to offer our outreach services. We can provide education and information on the services the Vet Center provides, military culture and Veteran and service member needs.
We are available to participate in, and provide outreach at, community activities, festivities, concerts, and festivals, among other things.
The Northern Maine Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.