COVID-19 vaccines

Northport VAMC is running COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Building 5 Monday to Friday as walk-in from 9:00am to 2:00pm as authorized by the SAVE LIVE Act.

Veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries newly eligible under the law can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from VA. Signing up will also give users regular updates about VA’s vaccine rollout process. Explain they can also go to VA’s main page www.va.gov and click on link near the top of the page “vaccine information page.”