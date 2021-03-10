 Skip to Content
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Oklahoma City health care facility.

Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you. 

  • You're enrolled in VA health care, and
  • You're registered as a patient at VA Oklahoma health care

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care 
Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at VA Oklahoma City health care
Register for care here

Primary care appointments

We offer primary care services at all 17 VA Oklahoma City health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.

Make an appointment online

Make an appointment by phone

Primary care call center

Toll free:  866-835-5273, select 2
Direct:  405-456-1000, select 2

Mental health care appointments

If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

For mental health care appointments

Call the Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic (AMHC).

Phone: 877-565-9329,  select 1

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.

Phone:  405-456-3278

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Oklahoma VA Medical Center

Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic (AMHC)
Third floor
Room 3G100
Map of Oklahoma City campus
Phone: 877-565-9329,  select 1
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT;

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.

Available at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic
Third floor
Room 3A137
Map of Oklahoma City campus
Phone: 405-456-3278
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Oklahoma City health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology and speech
405-456-5490

Cancer care
405-456-3346

Cardiology
405-456-3268

Critical care
405-456-3262

Dental/oral surgery
405-456-5139

Diabetes
405-456-3284

Endocrinology
405-456-3285

Gastroenterology
405-456-5312

Hematology/oncology
405-456-5221

Infectious disease
405-456-2250

Low vision and blind rehabilitation
405-456-2050

MOVE! weight management
405-456-1000

Neurology
405-456-5797

Neurosurgery
405-456-3379

Ophthalmology
405-456-3379

Optometry
405-456-3379

Orthopedics
405-456-3285

Otolaryngology
405-456-3379

Pain management
405-456-3365

Palliative and hospice care
405-456-4545

Physical medicine and rehabilitation
405-456-3235

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
405-456-3905

Plastic and reconstructive surgery
405-456-3379

Pulmonary medicine
405-456-3351

Radiation oncology
405-456-4477

Radiology
405-456-4135

Rehabilitation and prosthetics
405-456-4212

Sleep medicine
405-456-2515

Smoking and tobacco cessation
405-456-3940

Spinal cord injury and disorders
405-456-3365

Surgery
405-456-5855

Thoracic surgery
405-456-3379

Urology
405-456-3018

Vascular surgery
405-456-3379

Preparing for your appointment

  • Please bring the following to your appointment:

    • Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
    • Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
    • Your appointment confirmation letter.
    • List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.

  • Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

    If you want to get reminders by text message

    You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the  patient registration office at our Oklahoma City location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.

    Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.

    If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.

     

  • Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.

    • For appointments at Oklahoma City:  866-835-5273, select 2
    • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 877-565-9329,  select 1
    • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 

    If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.

    You can also cancel some appointments online.

  • Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment. 

    • For appointments at Oklahoma City: 866-835-5273, select 2
    • For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 877-565-9329,  select 1
    • For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment. 
Last updated: