Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

There are many ways to get connected to mental health services, here are a few options in which you can call or walk in to request mental health services:

The Intake Clinic - Oklahoma City VA Medical Center main campus, room 3G-100, phone 405-456-3790

Contacting your VA clinic directly if you are a patient of a VA clinic

Contacting your primary care provider

Present to the emergency room

You can make a direct appointment for mental health services and don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Present to Oklahoma City VA Medical Center Mental Health Intake Clinic (third floor, room 3A100 - Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT), or emergency room

Available at Oklahoma VA Medical Center

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.

Available at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic

Third floor

Room 3A137

Map of Oklahoma City campus

Phone: 405-456-3278

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

The Veterans Crisis Line is also available 24/7/365 if you need support: 988 (Press 1), connect online at www.veteranscrisisline.net or via text at 838255.

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Oklahoma City health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don’t need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology and speech

405-456-5469

Cancer care

405-456-3331

Cardiology

405-456-3268

Critical care

405-456-3262

Dental/oral surgery

405-456-5139

Diabetes

405-456-5045

Endocrinology

405-456-5045

Gastroenterology

405-456-5312

Hematology/oncology

405-456-5221

Infectious disease

405-456-5405

Low vision and blind rehabilitation

405-456-2050

MOVE! weight management

405-456-5766

Neurology

405-456-2823

Neurosurgery

405-456-3379

Ophthalmology

405-456-3909

Optometry

405-456-3909

Orthopedics

405-456-3285

Otolaryngology

405-456-3857

Pain management

405-456-3365

Palliative and hospice care

405-456-5238

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

405-456-2823

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

405-456-3905

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

405-456-3384

Pulmonary medicine

405-456-1515

Radiation oncology

405-456-4477

Radiology

405-456-4135

Rehabilitation and prosthetics

405-456-4212

Sleep medicine

405-456-3581 (Supplies: 405-456-2515)

Spinal cord injury and disorders

405-456-3365

Surgery

405-456-3384

Thoracic surgery

405-456-3384

Urology

405-456-2750

Vascular surgery

405-456-2750