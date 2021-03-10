Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic (AMHC).

Phone: 877-565-9329, select 1

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.

Phone: 405-456-3278

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Oklahoma VA Medical Center

Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic (AMHC)

Third floor

Room 3G100

Map of Oklahoma City campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT;

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.

Available at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic

Third floor

Room 3A137

Map of Oklahoma City campus

Phone: 405-456-3278

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Oklahoma City health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology and speech

405-456-5490

Cancer care

405-456-3346

Cardiology

405-456-3268

Critical care

405-456-3262

Dental/oral surgery

405-456-5139

Diabetes

405-456-3284

Endocrinology

405-456-3285

Gastroenterology

405-456-5312

Hematology/oncology

405-456-5221

Infectious disease

405-456-2250

Low vision and blind rehabilitation

405-456-2050

MOVE! weight management

405-456-1000

Neurology

405-456-5797

Neurosurgery

405-456-3379

Ophthalmology

405-456-3379

Optometry

405-456-3379

Orthopedics

405-456-3285

Otolaryngology

405-456-3379

Pain management

405-456-3365

Palliative and hospice care

405-456-4545

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

405-456-3235

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

405-456-3905

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

405-456-3379

Pulmonary medicine

405-456-3351

Radiation oncology

405-456-4477

Radiology

405-456-4135

Rehabilitation and prosthetics

405-456-4212

Sleep medicine

405-456-2515

Smoking and tobacco cessation

405-456-3940

Spinal cord injury and disorders

405-456-3365

Surgery

405-456-5855

Thoracic surgery

405-456-3379

Urology

405-456-3018

Vascular surgery

405-456-3379