Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Oklahoma City health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Oklahoma health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA Oklahoma City health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 17 VA Oklahoma City health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Primary care call center
Toll free: 866-835-5273, select 2
Direct: 405-456-1000, select 2
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic (AMHC).
Phone: 877-565-9329, select 1
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.
Phone: 405-456-3278
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Oklahoma VA Medical Center
Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic (AMHC)
Third floor
Room 3G100
Map of Oklahoma City campus
Phone: 877-565-9329, select 1
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT;
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic.
Available at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Clinic
Third floor
Room 3A137
Map of Oklahoma City campus
Phone: 405-456-3278
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Oklahoma City health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Audiology and speech
405-456-5490
Cancer care
405-456-3346
Cardiology
405-456-3268
Critical care
405-456-3262
Dental/oral surgery
405-456-5139
Diabetes
405-456-3284
Endocrinology
405-456-3285
Gastroenterology
405-456-5312
Hematology/oncology
405-456-5221
Infectious disease
405-456-2250
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
405-456-2050
MOVE! weight management
405-456-1000
Neurology
405-456-5797
Neurosurgery
405-456-3379
Ophthalmology
405-456-3379
Optometry
405-456-3379
Orthopedics
405-456-3285
Otolaryngology
405-456-3379
Pain management
405-456-3365
Palliative and hospice care
405-456-4545
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
405-456-3235
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
405-456-3905
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
405-456-3379
Pulmonary medicine
405-456-3351
Radiation oncology
405-456-4477
Radiology
405-456-4135
Rehabilitation and prosthetics
405-456-4212
Sleep medicine
405-456-2515
Smoking and tobacco cessation
405-456-3940
Spinal cord injury and disorders
405-456-3365
Surgery
405-456-5855
Thoracic surgery
405-456-3379
Urology
405-456-3018
Vascular surgery
405-456-3379
Preparing for your appointment
-
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
-
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Oklahoma City location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
-
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Oklahoma City: 866-835-5273, select 2
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 877-565-9329, select 1
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
-
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Oklahoma City: 866-835-5273, select 2
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 877-565-9329, select 1
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.