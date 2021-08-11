Transition and Care Management
The Transition and Care Management Program offers case management services to all Veterans who have served since Sept.11, 2001 and are transitioning to civilian life.
Welcome home
The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System is honored to welcome back our newest generation of Veterans who served in the military post 9/11/2001.
We are committed to assisting each service member in their transition from active duty military status to civilian life as smooth and seamless as possible.
Services provided
- Initial assessments to identify needs and goals of each Veteran.
- Family and Veteran readjustment support.
- Linkage to primary care and behavioral health services.
- Information and assistance regarding healthcare benefits and eligibility.
- Assist Veterans in understanding rights and responsibilities.
- Information on VA Health Registries.
Cheryl Thornton, LCSW
TCM Program Manager
405-837-8067
cheryl.thornton2@va.gov
Kerry Mucker II, M.A
TCM Transition Patient Advocate
405-693-2808
Kerry.MuckerII@va.gov
Amber Harper, LCSW
TCM Lead Coordinator
405-982-4046
amber.harper2@va.gov
Jessica Slusarchuk, LMSW, LCSW
TCM Lead Coordinator
405-420-8602
Jessica.Slusarchuk@va.gov
Jennifer Blume, LCSW
TCM Lead Coordinator
405-693-2962
jennifer.blume1@va.gov