Transition and Care Management

The Transition and Care Management Program offers case management services to all Veterans who have served since Sept.11, 2001 and are transitioning to civilian life.

Welcome home

The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System is honored to welcome back our newest generation of Veterans who served in the military post 9/11/2001.

We are committed to assisting each service member in their transition from active duty military status to civilian life as smooth and seamless as possible.

Services provided

  • Initial assessments to identify needs and goals of each Veteran.
  • Family and Veteran readjustment support.
  • Linkage to primary care and behavioral health services.
  • Information and assistance regarding healthcare benefits and eligibility.
  • Assist Veterans in understanding rights and responsibilities.
  • Information on VA Health Registries.

 

Training and Care Management brochure (PDF)
