Active-duty service members and VA health care
If you’re serving on active duty, including as a returning OEF/OIF/OND service member, find out how to apply for VA health care once you’ve received your separation or retirement orders. Your eligibility for VA health care and other health care coverage depends on your service history and other factors.
Get free mental health care for a year after separation—no matter your discharge status, service history, or eligibility for VA health care.
If you need support for a specific mental health problem—or if you’re having problems sleeping, controlling your anger, or readjusting to civilian life—you are not alone. And we can help.
To access free VA mental health services right away:
- Call or walk in to any VA medical center—anytime, day or night.
Find your nearest VA health facility
- Call or walk in to any Vet Center during clinic hours.
Find your nearest Vet Center
- Call us at 1-877-222-VETS (1-877-222-8387). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 1-800-877-8339.
You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to get care.
Learn more about accessing VA mental health services
To connect with other resources for Veterans and transitioning service members:
Enhanced eligibility for returning OEF/OIF/OND combat Veterans
You can receive free VA health care for up to 5 years after discharge or release for any condition related to your service in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in Afghanistan or Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) or Operation New Dawn (OND) in Iraq. This is called an enhanced eligibility period.
We encourage you to apply right away
If you wait to apply for VA health care until after your enhanced eligibility period ends, we won’t factor your OEF/OIF/OND combat Veteran status into our decision on your enrollment. Instead, we’ll base your eligibility on factors such as your income and VA disability rating. So even if you don’t think you need medical care right now, we encourage you to apply for VA health care right away to take advantage of this enhanced eligibility period.
You may qualify for enhanced eligibility if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You:
- Served in a theater of combat operations after November 11, 1998, and
- Were discharged or released from active service on or after January 29, 2003, and
- Didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge
We’ll use the documents listed below to determine your service in a theater of combat operations:
- Military service documentation that reflects service in a combat theater, or
- Receipt of combat service medals, or
- Receipt of combat tax exemption, imminent danger, or hostile fire pay
If you qualify for enhanced eligibility as an OEF/OIF/OND combat Veteran:
- We’ll enroll you right away. We’ll assign you to priority group 6, unless you qualify for a higher priority group based on your income or a service-connected disability.
Learn more about priority groups
- You’ll receive free care and medications for any condition that may be related to your combat service. You may need to pay copays for care and medications that we determine are clearly not related to your military service, but you can submit your income as part of your application to apply for a copay exemption.
Learn more about how we determine your health care costs
View current copay rates
- You’ll stay enrolled in VA health care even after your OEF/OIF/OND enhanced eligibility period ends. We’ll reassign you to the highest priority group you qualify for at that time.
You may be eligible for one-time dental care for any needed conditions. Be sure to apply within 180 days of discharge or separation. You may also qualify for VA dental care based on other factors.
Find out if you may be eligible for VA dental care
Eligibility after separation
If you're a Veteran who's recently separated from active duty, including active National Guard or Reserve duty, you may be eligible for VA health care for all or some of your health care needs. We’ll determine your eligibility based on your service history, VA disability rating, income, and other factors. If you had active-duty status for training purposes only, you don’t qualify for VA health care.
Learn more about VA health care eligibility
Find out how to apply for VA health care
You and your family may also qualify for temporary health coverage through the Department of Defense’s TRICARE program. If you’re a member of the National Guard and Reserve, your coverage options will depend on your military status before you separate. You’ll have 90 days from your separation date to change your health plan.
Visit the TRICARE website to learn more about how to enroll for temporary TRICARE coverage after separation.
Eligibility after retirement
You may be eligible for the Department of Defense’s TRICARE program as a military retiree. Your family members may also qualify for care. You’ll need to enroll within 90 days after your retirement date even if you’re already enrolled in TRICARE on active duty.
Visit the TRICARE website to learn more about how to enroll in TRICARE as a military retiree.
You may also be eligible for certain VA health care benefits.
Learn more about VA health care eligibility
Find out how to apply for VA health care
If you’re being medically retired from active duty
You may be eligible to receive care through VA for any service-connected disabilities. You may also qualify to receive all other care through TRICARE. Your eligible family members may also qualify for care through TRICARE.
To learn more about your options, talk with a VA benefits counselor. Your counselor will help you determine what your military and VA medical board ratings mean and how they affect your options. Your counselor will also help you apply for benefits.
Call our health benefits hotline at 877-222-8387 to connect with a benefits counselor. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-877-8339. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Or contact your nearest VA medical center.
Find a VA medical center near you
Getting started with VA health care
Can I apply for VA health care before I’ve ended my service?
Yes. You can apply as soon as you’ve received your separation or retirement papers. If we determine you’re eligible, you’ll be enrolled once you’ve separated or retired.
Can I use VA health care while I’m still on active duty?
You may be able to use VA health care if:
- You need emergency or urgent care. We’ll provide care first, and then get TRICARE authorization for care once we’ve stabilized your health.
- You need routine care and you have a valid TRICARE referral or authorization.
- The VA health facility you’re visiting has a VA/DoD sharing agreement that allows us to provide care without referrals. For more information about this, please contact your local military hospital or clinic (also called a military treatment facility) or TRICARE office.
Find a military treatment facility
Contact TRICARE
What if I’ve just separated and I don’t know where to start?
We can help you learn about and apply for VA health care benefits. A member of our Concierge for Care (C4C) team will call you soon after your separation from military service. We can answer any questions you may have, process your application over the phone, and help you schedule your first VA medical appointment.