Omaha Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Omaha Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 402-346-6735 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Some same-day services are available.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. Here's what you can expect on your first visit:
- You'll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- We'll evaluate you to make sure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that's appropriate to your needs.
- We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by your counselor.
Ample free parking is available in our lot, which is located on the north and east sides of the building. Our parking lot is accessible from northbound 72nd Street and both east and westbound Spring Street. Please park in any available space.
There are 3 accessible parking spots located next to the building entrance and the 72nd Street entrance to the lot. A wheelchair access ramp is also located on the rear of the building (east side). Please call for access if using the rear ramp.
Veteran Transportation Service provides transportation for eligible Veterans to scheduled visits with 2 weeks notice. Call VTS at 855-208-4631 to schedule a ride.
Metro Transit City bus line 13 (13th and L Street) stops on the southeast corner of 72nd and Spring Street.
Go to route 13 map and schedule
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Omaha Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Hiking group
We invite Veterans and service members to join our monthly hiking group. The group meets on the first Saturday of every month at 10:00 a.m. Locations vary, so if interested, please call us at 402-346-6735.
Omaha Vet Center groups
Our groups include the following:
- Vietnam Era
- Modern Era (Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.)
- Mixed era
- Bipolar group
- Hiking group
- Walking group
Please call to ask about group dates and times.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We use the following modalities related to couples counseling:
- Gottman Method
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran's military-related problems and/or post-military readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer group and individual counseling services for family members of service members who died while serving on active duty or to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes the following:
- One-on-one counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gulf War Veterans; Vietnam Veterans; and Bipolar group
We offer evidence-based practices such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression (CBT-D)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PET)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Retraining (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide individualized services to meet your needs. This includes group and individual therapy. We may use common evidence-based modalities such as these:
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Retraining (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Call ahead to make an appointment or use our same-day access services.
Our counselors use the following approaches for PTSD:
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PET)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Retraining (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
In addition, Veterans and service members will find staff with similar life experiences. We have 4 combat Veterans on staff—one from each branch of service.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
For Veterans and current service members with substance use disorders, we offer the Seeking Safety program.
We partner with and provide referrals to the Omaha VA Medical Center.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We're proud to partner with the local American Legion, Disabled American Veteran, and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, as well as County and State Veterans Service Offices to assist Veterans and service members in their needs.
We also have relationships with local universities' Veteran and military-connected services to aid you in using your education benefits.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work closely with the local DAV, American Legion, County Veteran Service Offices, education institutions, and businesses to educate and inform their staff and clientele about Veteran and service member needs.
We promote the celebration of Vietnam Veteran's Commemoration Day events and activities, in partnership with The University of Nebraska at Omaha and Bellevue University.
We also partner with employers like Facebook, Northern Natural Gas, Mutual of Omaha, and others to set up Veteran-centric events.
Please call us if you'd like to learn more.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.