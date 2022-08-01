Omaha Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 402-346-6735 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Some same-day services are available. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. Here's what you can expect on your first visit: You'll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

We'll evaluate you to make sure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that's appropriate to your needs.

We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by your counselor.

Ample free parking is available in our lot, which is located on the north and east sides of the building. Our parking lot is accessible from northbound 72nd Street and both east and westbound Spring Street. Please park in any available space. There are 3 accessible parking spots located next to the building entrance and the 72nd Street entrance to the lot. A wheelchair access ramp is also located on the rear of the building (east side). Please call for access if using the rear ramp.

Veteran Transportation Service provides transportation for eligible Veterans to scheduled visits with 2 weeks notice. Call VTS at 855-208-4631 to schedule a ride. Metro Transit City bus line 13 (13th and L Street) stops on the southeast corner of 72nd and Spring Street. Go to route 13 map and schedule Go to the Metro Transit System map