 Skip to Content

Clean Syringe Program

Clean Syringe Program

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Our Clean Syringe Service Program includes:

  • Respectful, Non-judgmental, non-condemning, non-confrontational care that emphasizes personal responsibility and harm reduction
  • HIV, Hepatitis,  STD and other infection testing
  • Education:
    • Details on how reusing or sharing needles or equipment can lead to infection
    • Clean injection technique
    • Safe Infection Practices Brochure
    • Syringe service Program (RIS4E) (should link to brochure)
  • Harm Reduction Materials such as syringes, alcohol pads, cotton balls, band aids, condoms, sharps container, fentanyl test strips, vitamin C tablets, and Narcan nasal spray for overdose
  • Vaccinations to prevent infection
  • Naloxone prescription to prevent overdose
  • Condom prescriptions
  • Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV 
  • Link Veterans to Social Work: Contact our ID Social Worker at 407-631-2247
  • Our hope is that we will prevent HIV and hepatitis and ultimately engage patient to treatment of substance use disorder
  • Videos

Scan QR code below to view Orlando VA Syringe Service Program Video:

                               

Last updated: