Clean Syringe Program
Our Clean Syringe Service Program includes:
- Respectful, Non-judgmental, non-condemning, non-confrontational care that emphasizes personal responsibility and harm reduction
- HIV, Hepatitis, STD and other infection testing
- Education:
- Details on how reusing or sharing needles or equipment can lead to infection
- Clean injection technique
- Safe Infection Practices Brochure
- Syringe service Program (RIS4E)
- Harm Reduction Materials such as syringes, alcohol pads, cotton balls, band aids, condoms, sharps container, fentanyl test strips, vitamin C tablets, and Narcan nasal spray for overdose
- Vaccinations to prevent infection
- Naloxone prescription to prevent overdose
- Condom prescriptions
- Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV
- Link Veterans to Social Work: Contact our ID Social Worker at 407-631-2247
- Our hope is that we will prevent HIV and hepatitis and ultimately engage patient to treatment of substance use disorder
- Videos
- OVAHCS Syringe Program: https://fb.watch/amInvW8dXA/
- OVAHCS Naloxone (Narcan): https://fb.watch/amI9BRuxAl/
- NIDA Harm Reduction: https://youtu.be/ikmKxgCTXFA?list=PLE4ZNGaomJBmPdNLVZOVYqjVbuvsNDtwt
Scan QR code below to view Orlando VA Syringe Service Program Video: