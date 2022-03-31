 Skip to Content

Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV

Our services include:

  • Respectful, Non-judgmental, non-condemning, non-confrontational care that emphasizes personal responsibility and harm reduction
  • HIV, Hepatitis,  STD and other infection testing
  • Urine, and Oral and Rectal Swabs for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea
  • Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis and Hepatitis treatment
  • PrEP prescription: One-a-day tablet to prevent HIV
    • 99% effective at preventing HIV from sexual exposure
    • 74% effective at preventing HIV from needle exposure
    • Lab and provider visit every 3 months.
    • 90 day supply of PrEP after each visit
    • Visits are available in person or by Video
  • Vaccinations to prevent infection
  • Condom prescriptions
  • Sex Education:
    • Safer sexual practices
    • Clean injection technique
    • Safe Infection Practices Brochure
    • Syringe service Program (RIS4E)
  • Syringe Education
    • Clean Syringe Program for People Who Inject Drugs (PWID) 
  • Link Veterans to Social Work: Contact our ID Social Worker at 407-631-2247
  • Our hope is that we will prevent HIV and ultimately engage patient in safer sex practices
  • Contact our ID Nurse at 407-631-2247
  • Videos

 

