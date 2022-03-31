Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV
Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV
Our services include:
- Respectful, Non-judgmental, non-condemning, non-confrontational care that emphasizes personal responsibility and harm reduction
- HIV, Hepatitis, STD and other infection testing
- Urine, and Oral and Rectal Swabs for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea
- Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis and Hepatitis treatment
- PrEP prescription: One-a-day tablet to prevent HIV
- 99% effective at preventing HIV from sexual exposure
- 74% effective at preventing HIV from needle exposure
- Lab and provider visit every 3 months.
- 90 day supply of PrEP after each visit
- Visits are available in person or by Video
- Vaccinations to prevent infection
- Condom prescriptions
- Sex Education:
- Safer sexual practices
- Clean injection technique
- Safe Infection Practices Brochure
- Syringe service Program (RIS4E)
- Syringe Education
- Clean Syringe Program for People Who Inject Drugs (PWID)
- Link Veterans to Social Work: Contact our ID Social Worker at 407-631-2247
- Our hope is that we will prevent HIV and ultimately engage patient in safer sex practices
- Contact our ID Nurse at 407-631-2247
- Videos
- OVAHCS PrEP: https://fb.watch/amIbROFfGc/
- CDC PrEP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_eo17YahCo