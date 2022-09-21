Nutrition and Food Service
Our Registered Dietitians / Nutritionists (RDNs) provide 24-7 World Class Care, leading Veterans to a healthier habits and overall quality of life. We offer nutrition education and counseling through individual and group sessions, of which can be done in person or via Telehealth appointments for added convenience.
Services provided by our outstanding team include but are not limited to:
- Weight Management
- Disordered Eating and Eating Disorders
- Integrative and Functional Nutrition
- Diabetes Management
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Pregnancy and Postpartum Nutrition
- Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition Support
- Cardiovascular and Heart Health
- Oncology Nutrition
Several of our dietitians have advanced practice certifications in specialty nutrition. These specialty providers have at least 2000 hours of expertise practice and successfully completed board examination. They work diligently to guarantee our departments nutritional practice continues to be innovative and evidence-based. These advanced certifications include:
Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition (CSO): Nutrition is essential to ensuring Veterans with cancer remain strong and healthy. A specialist in oncology nutrition can help you create approachable strategies to maintain excellent nutrition throughout your cancer treatment.
Board Certified Specialist in Diabetes Care and Education (CDCES): The Orlando VAMC serves around 40,000 Veterans with diabetes. We have developed and implemented the Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program, of which has been recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for its outstanding success for 20 years!
Board Certified Specialist in Nutrition Support (CNSC): Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition (EN and PN) are used to support those who may be struggling to meet their nutrition needs by mouth. These specialist help train our nurses, doctors and dietitians on enteral/parenteral nutrition to help optimize our Veterans nutrition during times when they may not be able to eat by mouth.
A Board Certified Specialist in Renal Nutrition (CSR): If you have acute kidney injury, any stage of chronic kidney disease, receiving dialysis or have had a kidney transplant a VA renal nutrition specialist can help. A specialist in renal/nephrology nutrition and can teach you how to choose foods that will ease the workload on your kidneys to help live a longer and healthier life.
A Board Certified Specialist in Gerontological Nutrition (CSG): Nutrition plays an important role in the process of aging. A specialist in geriatric nutrition can help you choose foods to support strong bones, improve digestion, increase energy, and promote quality of life.
Appointments
Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Brooke O’Connell: Individual Nutrition Appointments Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin – 407-453-3692
Patricia Medrano Diaz: MOVE! Classes – 407-497-7837
Delimar Gordian-Colon: All other Nutrition Classes – 407-675-7858
Sheila Gagnon: Individual Nutrition Appointments Daytona, Viera, and CBOCs-407-256-8760
Hours
PACT Clinics and Classes: Monday-Friday 7:30am-5:30pm
Inpatient: 7 days/week 7:30am-4:00pm
HBPC: Monday-Friday 7:00am-5:30pm