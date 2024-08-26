Nutrition Classes

Virtual and in person Health Teaching Kitchen class series for those looking for general health nutrition and cooking skills.

Virtual Health Teaching Kitchen class series for those who have Chronic Kidney Disease or are on Dialysis.

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen class series for those that have had bariatric surgery.

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen class series for those desiring to learn how to reduce their sodium intake and follow a heart healthy diet, especially those with high blood pressure and heart failure conditions.

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen class series for those who have an active diagnosis of cancer.



Be Active and MOVE! BAM Class



Virtual and in person 8-week exercise series that covers cardio, core, flexibility/balance, strength exercises performed. Veteran must not be a fall risk or high health risk to attend since it is a moderate intensity exercise program. Basic ground rules for this class are reviewed with the Veteran upon scheduling. You will be responsible for wearing appropriate attire, need space to conduct activity and camera must be left on.

Each week, physical activity handouts are sent to enrolled participants. The handouts are reviewed the first few minutes of class. The class aims to maximize the full hour of class for physical activity.



Anti-inflammatory Class



Virtual Class covering how food can influence inflammation, and outcomes for various chronic diseases (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Pain, Fibromyalgia). Class introduces the Anti-Inflammatory Diet and its application in your overall health.



Nutrition Peri Operative Class



Virtual class series covering peri-operative (before, during, and after surgery) nutrition recommendations. To be taken by low-risk Veterans prior to surgery.



Bariatric 101 Class



Virtual Class series for Veterans interested in Bariatric Surgery. This class covers the prerequisites and steps to be referred to the Bariatric Surgery team. Also goes through the MOVE options (mini-Move 101 class) and gets Veterans enrolled in MOVE.



Bariatric 201 Class



Virtual Class series for Veterans that have gone through the bariatric surgery process and have either been approved for surgery or have had surgery completed. Topics covers post-op bariatric nutrition education.



Healthy Living Classes



Virtual Class for Veterans with Prediabetes, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, and/or Overweight/Obesity. Provides general nutrition information concerning topics above.



Diabetes Self-Management Education Training Program Class



Virtual and in person class offered to those who are interested in learning more about how nutrition impacts diabetes. Topics include Diabetes disease process, Nutrition, Physical Activity, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Medication, Acute and Chronic Complications, Psychosocial Concerns and Behavior Change.



Women’s Health Class



Virtual classes designed to support and educate women through various life stages. Topics include Breastfeeding 101, Pregnancy Nutrition, Postpartum Nutrition, Infant Feeding, and Menopause and Nutrition. There is also a Lactation Support Group 8-week series, which offers a supportive community to Veterans on their breastfeeding journey.



Intuitive Eating Class



Virtual class series focused on a non-diet approach to health created by dietitians focusing on the following topics: Giving yourself permission to eat in harmony with your mind/body & food; Letting your internal hunger and fullness cues guide you; Eating due to physical, rather than emotional, cues; Being able to select foods that feel good and energize your body.