Internships and fellowships
VA Orlando health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program
Program Description, Objectives, and Goals
The Orlando VA Health Care System offers a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program which specifically revolves around the requirements listed by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation. The program begins July 1 of each year and ends 52 weeks later (around June 30th).
The overall goal of the Orlando VA Health Care System Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Residency Program is to provide the resident with experiences in general dentistry beyond the scope of the undergraduate dental school curriculum and to provide that dental care in a hospital setting.
The primary objectives of the residency include:
- Resident to serve as primary dental care provider for patients, providing multidisciplinary comprehensive oral health care, emergency treatment, and maintenance therapy. In doing so the resident will diagnose and treatment plan patients in a competent and compassionate manner without compromise to ethics or morals or eligibility. Treatment modalities to be used will include most dental specialty disciplines and will encourage using advanced treatment modalities leading to improving the resident’s competency, proficiency, and confidence.
- Resident to use sound clinical judgment, plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients including patients with special medical or physical needs.
- Resident to appreciate the relationship of oral disease to systemic medical health and disease. Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient and practice management and quality improvement that are responsive to a dynamic health care environment. Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based clinical decision-making, and technology-based information retrieval systems.
- Resident to appreciate the oral health needs of communities including the homeless veteran and to engage in community service such as Homeless Stand Downs.
- Resident to develop competency in the interaction with other health care providers, to include physicians, nurses, pharmacist, and others and to further develop competency in providing consultative information to those practitioners.
- Utilize the values of professional ethics, lifelong learning, patient centered care, adaptability, and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice.
Dietetic Internship Program
Program Director: Giselle Diaz Luquis, DCN, MHSN, RD (Giselle.Diaz-Luquis@va.gov)
The Orlando VA Healthcare System Dietetic Internship Program has been granted Candidacy for Accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
For additional information about this program, please visit: Orlando VA Dietetic Internship Program website.
Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
Orlando VA is pleased to offer a new physical therapy residency program in geriatrics. This program plans to offer multimodal didactic activities and exposure to various clinical settings, including acute care, emergency department, short and long-term rehabilitation, hospice and palliative care, as well as home-based primary care. Participants will work in a dynamic, interprofessional environment, receiving mentorship from a qualified faculty, the majority of whom are board-certified.
HOW TO APPLY
Interested applicants may submit the following requirements to the Physical Therapy Residency Director by email:
- Physical Therapy School Transcripts (cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or above)
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae or Resume
- Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation
Application Opens: 12/01/2025
Application Due Date: 03/15/2026
Eligibility Qualifications:
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of a CAPTE-accredited physical therapy program
- Hold an active physical therapy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state
- Temporary License is sufficient to begin the program
- For applicants pending NPTE examination, continued program participation is contingent on passing the licensure exam within 30 days fo the program start date.
Preferred Qualifications:
- APTA membership
- Strong desire to work with the Veteran population
- Demonstrate high academic achievement
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Upon selection, the candidate must meet all criteria for federal employment as a VA-Paid Health Professions Trainee
Resident Position:
- Resident Position is a full-time (40 hours per week) one-year temporary appointment.
- Start Date: 08/2026
- Fixed stipend is set annually by the Office of Academic Affiliations. 2026-2027 Academic Year stipend is $54,083.
- Benefits include paid annual and sick leave, 11 paid federal holidays, and healthcare coverage.
- No tuition fees.
LOCATION:
Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Maryrose de Guzman, PT, DPT, ACEEAA
Board Certified Geriatric & Neurologic Clinical Specialist
PT Education & Residency Director, SCCE
Phone: 407-631-6037
Email: Maryrose.Deguzman@va.gov
Liam Barton, PT, DPT, MBA, GCS, ATP/SMS, CBIS
Physical Therapy Residency Coordinator
Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatrics Physical Therapy
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services
Phone:
Email: Liam.Barton@va.gov
The Orlando VA Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency program is in development stage with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE)
Mental Health Counseling Training Program
Currently affiliated with Stetson University, Rollins College, and University of Central Florida.
Practicum Experience in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
We train three to six Mental Health Counseling graduate students per year.
Requirements:
- Currently Enrolled in a Clinical Mental Health Counseling Masters Degree program with one of our CACREP-affiliated universities.
- Recommendation from your training university internship coordinator.
- Heavy focus on shadowing opportunities, completion of measurement-based care assessments, involvement in group psychotherapy, and will begin introduction to Mental Health Consult Evaluation and Individual Psychotherapy according to skill-level/readiness.
- Practicum Trainees will average about 14-16 hours per week on-site and will complete 200 hours on-site with at least 40 hours of direct clinical contact during their one semester practicum.
- Will complete one hour of individual supervision weekly under Mental Health Counseling Training Director in addition to one hour of group supervision weekly with Mental Health Counseling Training Director.
Internship Experience in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Requirements:
- Currently enrolled in a Clinical Mental Health Counseling Masters Degree program with one of our CACREP-affiliated universities.
- Will connect to 1-2 different rotation experiences to fully immerse in clinical care from a specific training lens.
- Offered both in Lake Nona, Orlando VAMC in addition to Lake Baldwin-location depending on rotation assignment.
- Submission of Orlando VA Mental Health Counselor Internship Application, Cover Letter, CV and/or Resume, and completion of attached Case Study.
Current Clinical Rotations Include:
- BHIP (Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program) Clinical Outpatient Care
- SUD (Substance Use Disorder Program) Clinical Outpatient Care
- TRuST (Trauma Focused and Recovery Treatment) Clinical Outpatient Care
- Acute Care Program (Inpatient Crisis Stabilization)
- Domiciliary (Residential Treatment)
- FIRST (Family Integrative Recovery Systems Therapy) Clinical Outpatient Care
Application Deadlines:
- Spring Application Deadline: Third Thursday of September.
- Summer Application Deadline: Last Thursday of February
- Fall Application Deadline: Fourth Thursday of May.
Program Contact:
Lauren Williams, LPMHC, NCC, QS
Mental Health Counseling Training Director
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
Orlando VA Healthcare System
Phone: (407) 627-8203
Email: Lauren.Williams7@va.gov
Mental Health Nursing Practitioner Residency Program (MH-NPR)
Mission
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency (MH-NPR) program is one of VA’s premier education and training programs designed to prepare the next generation of well-rounded, highly skilled Nurse Practitioners (NPs).
Program Goals
- Support the role transition from novice APRN to independent, autonomous, advanced Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners
- Develop and refine communication, critical-thinking, and decision-making skills that support the advancement of professional and interprofessional APRN clinical practice
- Utilize and integrate evidenced-based practice in healthcare delivery to veterans within the Veterans Health Administration.
- Increase confidence and role satisfaction of new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners committed to serve veterans in primary care se
- Emphasis organizational goals for recruitment and retention of high-quality Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners.
Applicant Qualifications:
- Citizen of the United States
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) of master's or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) at the start of the program.
- Candidates must not have prior experience working as a Nurse Practitioner in any capacity.
- Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the residency track focus:
- Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Board Certification.
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a Nurse Practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
- Pass pre-trainee physical exam
- Background and Security Investigation Required
- Random Drug Testing Required
- Males-previous and timely registration with Selective Service
Salary and Benefits:
The resident in our program is considered a federal full-time trainee with a stipend and benefit package.
- Stipend: Competitive and based on locality.
- Healthcare Benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) - New/Prospective Employees website.
Benefits include:
- Government Health Care Medical Plan
- 11 Paid Holidays
- Annual and Sick Leave is accrued at a rate of 4 hours each per pay period
Application Requirements:
- Personal Statement: Personal story or relevant experience that sparked your interest in becoming a Nurse Practitioner including your future nursing career goals.
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé
- 3 Letters of Recommendation (All Letters of Recommendation must be on an official institutional letterhead with a wet signature from individual writing on behalf of the applicant. Letters of Recommendation must be sent directly to the program director from the reference):
- One must be from a faculty member of your graduate program (familiar with your clinical experience)
- One from a preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor
- Original transcripts from College and Graduate School (s) (sent directly to the program director)
Application Deadlines:
- Application cycle will open December 31
- Applications are accepted until February 28 by Close of Business (5:00 p.m. Eastern)
- Application review and interviews will be scheduled in March/April
- Residency Program start date is August/September
Complete application materials must be postmarked or e-mailed with all required documents in a combined PDF by close of business (COB) on March 31st. Application must be complete with all requirements in order to be considered.
Program Contact:
Cheryl Cooper, MSN, PMHNP-BC, PMH-C
Program Director, Orlando VA Healthcare System - Mental Health Track
Phone:
Email: Cheryl.Cooper3@va.gov
The NP residency program at Orlando VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001,
Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program
Orlando VAHCS offers an Orthopedic Residency Program that is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). Our program offers residents the opportunity to expand clinical skills in orthopedics through evidence-based clinical care, 1:1 mentorship, didactic education, and several clinical rotations in our high-reliability organization. Our program consists of a strong curriculum, interprofessional practice, and clinical opportunities across a variety of settings such as Outpatient PT, Amputee, Primary Care, Orthopedics, and Prosthetics. Our didactic curriculum will be supplemented with a subscription to Medbridge for the length of the residency.
Since its inception in 2022, the Orlando VAHCS Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency has a 60% Completion Rate, 100 % Program Graduation Rate and 100% OCS exam pass rate.
LOCATION
Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812
MISSION AND VISION
Mission Statement: To build the residents’ lifelong clinical decision-making skills in orthopedics through strong mentorships, varied clinical experiences, and evidence-based didactic education. With an interdisciplinary approach to care for the diverse VA population, our program provides an advanced learning setting that embraces the vertical growth of the residents as they become expert-level providers in orthopedic care.
Vision Statement: To transform the way we practice as clinicians, seeking to advance the physical therapy profession by elevating clinical knowledge through an Orthopedic PT Residency. Ultimately, veterans will be enthusiastically devoted to VA care and clinicians cannot imagine working anywhere else.
GOALS AND OUTCOMES
Goals
- Provide a high-quality learning curriculum for residents to develop clinical decision-making skills in the management of orthopedic conditions.
- Deliver a solid framework for comprehensive collaborative healthcare in a high-reliability organization.
- Guide residents to practice autonomously and confidently in varied clinical settings.
- Prepare residents and mentors to become effective educators in orthopedics to all stakeholders.
- Create education experiences to provide a context for life-long learning.
- Ensure consistency in program delivery in all clinical settings.
- Prepare residents to sit for and successfully pass the ABPTS Orthopedic Clinical Specialist Examination.
- Support Orlando VA Mission to “Honor America’s veterans by providing excellent health care that improves their health and well-being”.
Outcomes
- Expert providers in orthopedic physical therapy practice.
- Contributors to quality care coordination for complex orthopedic cases.
- Models of excellence and professionalism in the healthcare community.
- Facilitators of the advancement of colleagues, peers, students, providers, and community.
- Life-long committers to evidence-based literature and advanced orthopedic clinical practice.
- Analyzers of introspective assessments for professional growth.
- Be prepared to sit for the ABPTS Orthopedic Clinical Specialist Examination.
HOW TO APPLY
Eligibility Qualifications
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of a CAPTE-accredited physical therapy program
- Hold an active physical therapy license or be eligible for licensure in any US state
- Temporary License is sufficient to begin the program
- For applicants pending NPTE examination, continued program participation is contingent on passing the licensure exam within 30 days of the program start date.
Application Requirements
- Physical Therapy School Transcripts (cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or above)
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae or Resume
- Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation
Preferred Qualifications
- APTA and AOPT membership
- Minimum of one clinical experience in an outpatient setting
- Demonstrate high academic achievement
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Upon Selection, the candidate must meet all criteria for federal employment as a VA-Paid Health Professions Trainee
Application Open: 12/01/2025
Applications can be completed through the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Residency/Fellowship-Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS)
Application Due Date: 03/15/2026
All candidates must submit a complete application through RFPTCAS by the published deadline.
RESIDENT POSITION
- Resident Position is a full-time (40 hours per week) one-year temporary appointment.
- Start Date: 08/2026
- Fixed stipend is set annually by the Office of Academic Affiliations. 2025-2026 Academic Year stipend is $54,083.
- Benefits include paid annual and sick leave, 11 paid federal holidays, and optional healthcare coverage.
PROGRAM CURRICULUM
Residents will work 32 hours per week providing clinical care and 8 hours a week will be dedicated to didactic activities. The program curriculum will be inclusive of independent clinical care, clinical and academic mentorship, in-services, journal clubs, resident and guest lecturer presentations, huddles and rounds, clinical supervision of DPT and PTA students, multidisciplinary observation experiences in specialty PT clinics and Orthopedic surgery, and Medbridge education courses.
The program curriculum was designed using the Orthopedic Descriptions of Specialty & Residency Practice (DSP & DRP), Current Concepts of Orthopedic Physical Therapy, 5th Edition and other AOPT resources with an emphasis on the Clinical Practice Guidelines.
The Orlando VA Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE)
CONTACT INFORMATION
Maryrose de Guzman, PT, DPT
Board Certified Geriatric & Neurologic Clinical Specialist
PT Education & Residency Director, SCCE
Phone:407-631-6037
Email: Maryrose.Deguzman@va.gov
Veronica Valenzuela, PT, DPT
Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist
Orthopedic PT Residency and Surgical Care Coordinator
Phone: 407-631-3172
Email: Veronica.Valenzuela@va.gov
Pelvic and Women's Health Physical Therapy Residency Program
Orlando VA is pleased to offer a new physical therapy residency program in pelvic and women’s health. This program plans to offer multimodal didactic activities including surgical and clinical rotations in gynecology, urology, gastrointestinal, mental health and radiation oncology. The resident will be embedded within the dynamic and interdisciplinary Women’s Health Clinic at the Orlando VA’s main campus in Lake Nona.
HOW TO APPLY
Interested applicants may submit the following requirements to the Physical Therapy Residency Director by email:
- Physical Therapy School Transcripts (cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or above)
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae or Resume
- Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation
Application Opens: 12/01/2025
Application Due Date: 03/15/2026
Eligibility Qualifications:
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of a CAPTE-accredited physical therapy program
- Hold an active physical therapy license or be eligible for licensure in any U.S. state
- Temporary License is sufficient to begin the program
- For applicants pending NPTE examination, continued program participation is contingent on passing the licensure exam within 30 days fo the program start date.
Preferred Qualifications:
- APTA membership
- Strong desire to work with the Veteran population
- Demonstrate high academic achievement
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Completion of APTA Level 1 Pelvic PT course
- Upon selection, the candidate must meet all criteria for federal employment as a VA-Paid Health Professions Trainee
Resident Position:
- Resident Position is a full-time (40 hours per week) one-year temporary appointment.
- Start Date: 08/2026
- Fixed stipend is set annually by the Office of Academic Affiliations. 2026-2027 Academic Year stipend is $54,083.
- Benefits include paid annual and sick leave, 11 paid federal holidays, and healthcare coverage.
- No tuition fees.
LOCATION:
Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Maryrose de Guzman, PT, DPT, ACEEAA
Board Certified Geriatric & Neurologic Clinical Specialist
PT Education & Residency Director, SCCE
Phone: 407-631-6037
Email: Maryrose.Deguzman@va.gov
Chante Perry, PT, DPT
Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Women's Health Physical Therapy
Pelvic Health and Women's Care Physical Therapy Coordinator
Phone:
Email: Chante.Perry@va.gov
The Orlando VA Pelvic and Women's Health Physical Therapy Residency program is in development stage with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE)
Pharmacy Post Graduate Year-1 (PGY-1) Residency Program
Program Director: Deanna Cordero Da Silva, PharmD (deanna.corderodasilva@va.gov)
Program Coordinator: Sarah Reynolds, PharmD, BCPS (sarah.reyonlds@va.gov)
- ASHP-accredited 12-month training program
- 6 positions/year
- Variety of practice settings including acute care, ambulatory care, intensive care, and specialty care
Visit the ASHP Directory Listing for important additional information, including supplemental application materials.
For more information, please download the following documents:
Pharmacy Post Graduate Year-2 (PGY-2) Cardiology Residency Program
Residency Program Director: Emiliya Khazan, PharmD., BCPS, BCCP (Emiliya.Khazan2@va.gov)
Residency Program Coordinator: Jessica Wearden, PharmD (Jessica.Wearden@va.gov)
Overview:
The Orlando VA HealthCare System (OVAHCS) Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Cardiology Residency is a comprehensive 12-month program aimed at developing residents into independent Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPP) specialized in cardiology. The program aims to enhance competencies acquired in both Doctor of Pharmacy education and the PGY1 residency, focusing on advanced skills necessary for providing specialized care to Veterans with complex cardiovascular conditions.
Program Highlights:
- 12-month ASHP Pre-Candidate program
- 1 position per year with personalized mentorship and learning experiences
- In-depth training in cardiology medication management in areas such as acute care, ambulatory care and more
- Opportunities to work within a team of healthcare professionals
For more information, please download our brochure below:
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PBRNR) program is one of VA’s premier education and training programs designed to provide a supportive environment for nurses as they transition into their new roles as a licensed registered nurse.
Applicant Qualifications:
- Citizen of the United States
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) from an Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited program with a BSN or master’s level entry to practice
- Current, unrestricted RN license
- Pass pre-trainee physical exam
- Background and Security Investigation Required
- Random Drug Testing Required
- Males-previous and timely registration with Selective Service
Salary and Benefits:
The resident in our program is considered a federal full-time trainee with a stipend and benefit package.
- Stipend: Competitive and based on locality.
- Healthcare Benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) - New/Prospective Employees website.
Benefits include:
- Government Health Care Medical Plan
- 11 Paid Holidays
- Annual and Sick Leave is accrued at a rate of 4/4 hours per pay period
Application Requirements:
- Completed Application for Health Professions Trainees VA Form 10-2850D
- Declaration for Federal Employment OF 306
- Personal Statement: Describing your aspirations for this residency and your future nursing career goals.
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé
- 3 letters of recommendation (sent directly to the program director):
- One must be from a faculty member of your program (familiar with your clinical experience)
- One from a preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor
- Original transcripts from College and/or Graduate School (s) (sent directly to the program director)
Application Deadlines:
- Applications accepted: December 15 - March 15
- Complete applications are reviewed, and interviews scheduled in March/April
- Residency Program start date is Mid-September
Complete application materials must be postmarked or e-mailed by close of business (COB) on March 15th.
Program Director:
Michelle Reagan, MSN, RN-CNOR, NPD-BC
Phone: 407-631-4004
E-mail: Michelle.Reagan2@va.gov
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) program is one of VA’s premier education and training programs designed to prepare the next generation of well-rounded, highly skilled Nurse Practitioners (NPs).
Applicant Qualifications:
- Citizen of the United States
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) of master's or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) at the start of the program.
- Candidates must not have prior experience working as a Nurse Practitioner
- Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the program’s focus:
- Primary Care NP Residents must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Primary Care Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner board certification.
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
- Pass pre-trainee physical exam
- Background and Security Investigation Required
- Random Drug Testing Required
- Males-previous and timely registration with Selective Service
Salary and Benefits:
The resident in our program is considered a federal full-time trainee with a stipend and benefit package.
- Stipend: Competitive and based on locality.
- Healthcare Benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) - New/Prospective Employees website.
Benefits include:
- Government Health Care Medical Plan
- 11 Paid Holidays
- Annual and Sick Leave is accrued at a rate of 4/4 hours per pay period
Application Requirements:
- Personal Statement: Describing your aspirations for this residency and your future nursing career goals.
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé
- 3 letters of recommendation (sent directly to the program director from the reference, be a PDF document, on organization letterhead, and contain a digital or ink signature):
- One must be from a faculty member of your graduate program (familiar with your clinical experience)
- One from a preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor
- Original transcripts from College and Graduate School(s) (sent directly to the program director)
Application Deadlines:
- Application cycle will open December 31
- Applications are accepted until February 28
- Application review and interviews will be scheduled in March/April
- Residency Program start date is September/October
Program Contact:
Veronica Berluche DNP, APRN, FNP-BC
Program Director, Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency
Orlando VA Healthcare System
Phone:
Email: Veronica.Berluche@va.gov
The NP residency program at Orlando VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001,
Psychology Training Programs
Training Director: Danielle Jahn, Ph.D., ABPP (Danielle.Jahn@va.gov)
Associate Training Director: Laurie Wolf, Ph.D. (Laurie.Wolf2@va.gov)
Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology
- Two full-time, year-long Postdoctoral Fellowship positions in Clinical Psychology
- Fellowship has two areas of clinical emphasis: PTSD/Trauma and Health Psychology. Each area of emphasis accepts one Fellow each training year
- The Postdoctoral Fellowship is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA)
- For more information on our Postdoctoral Fellowship, please download our brochure below.
Predoctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology
- Six predoctoral internship positions in Clinical Psychology.
- All intern positions are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).
- For more information on our internship, please download our brochure below.
Orlando VA Healthcare System Psychology Internship Program - YouTube
Practicum Training
- We train about six Clinical Psychology graduate students each year.
- Practicum students are selected from local doctoral programs in Clinical Psychology including the University of Central Florida and Florida Institute of Technology (FIT).
- Practicum Student average 10-15 hours per week on site.
Social Work Internship Program
The Orlando VA has current academic affiliations with Baylor University, Florida State University, Syracuse University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida and University of West Florida. The VA offers field placement for advanced MSW graduate students for their Clinical Placement.
Application Process:
- Applications are completed with the respective University’s Field Placement Office Liaison.
Internship Experience for MSW Trainees
Current Clinical Rotations and Shadowing Opportunities Include:
- Mental Health Outpatient Care
- Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Trauma Recovery Specialty Team (TRuST)
- Substance Use Disorder (SUD)
- Domiciliary (DOM)
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services (ICMHR)
- Suicide Prevention
- Geriatrics and Personal Care Services (PCS)
- Community Living Center (CLC) and Community Nursing Home/State Veteran’s Home
- Caregiver Support Program (CSP)
- Homeless Programs/HUD VASH/VJO
- Acute Care Services (inpatient medical)
- Emergency Department/ Inpatient Psychiatry
- Outpatient Medical including Oncology, Radiology, Dialysis, Infectious Disease
- Primary Care (Patient Aligned Care Team or PACT)
- Medical Foster Home (MFH)/ Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Whole Health
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Women’s Veterans Program
- Palliative Care/Bereavement
- Military 2VA (M2VA)
If you are interested in an internship with the Orlando VA, please contact your school Field Placement Liaison to complete the application process.
Program Contact:
Dr. Jeanne Jahosky, DSW, LCSW
Social Work Trainee Coordinator
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812
jeanne.jahosky@va.gov
Phone: