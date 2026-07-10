Internships and fellowships

Orlando VAHCS offers an Orthopedic Residency Program that is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). Our program offers residents the opportunity to expand clinical skills in orthopedics through evidence-based clinical care, 1:1 mentorship, didactic education, and several clinical rotations in our high-reliability organization. Our program consists of a strong curriculum, interprofessional practice, and clinical opportunities across a variety of settings such as Outpatient PT, Amputee, Primary Care, Orthopedics, and Prosthetics. Our didactic curriculum will be supplemented with a subscription to Medbridge for the length of the residency.

Since its inception in 2022, the Orlando VAHCS Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency has a 60% Completion Rate, 100 % Program Graduation Rate and 100% OCS exam pass rate.

LOCATION

Orlando VA Medical Center

13800 Veterans Way

Orlando, FL 32827-5812

MISSION AND VISION

Mission Statement: To build the residents’ lifelong clinical decision-making skills in orthopedics through strong mentorships, varied clinical experiences, and evidence-based didactic education. With an interdisciplinary approach to care for the diverse VA population, our program provides an advanced learning setting that embraces the vertical growth of the residents as they become expert-level providers in orthopedic care.

Vision Statement: To transform the way we practice as clinicians, seeking to advance the physical therapy profession by elevating clinical knowledge through an Orthopedic PT Residency. Ultimately, veterans will be enthusiastically devoted to VA care and clinicians cannot imagine working anywhere else.

GOALS AND OUTCOMES

Goals

Provide a high-quality learning curriculum for residents to develop clinical decision-making skills in the management of orthopedic conditions. Deliver a solid framework for comprehensive collaborative healthcare in a high-reliability organization. Guide residents to practice autonomously and confidently in varied clinical settings. Prepare residents and mentors to become effective educators in orthopedics to all stakeholders. Create education experiences to provide a context for life-long learning. Ensure consistency in program delivery in all clinical settings. Prepare residents to sit for and successfully pass the ABPTS Orthopedic Clinical Specialist Examination. Support Orlando VA Mission to “Honor America’s veterans by providing excellent health care that improves their health and well-being”.

Outcomes

Expert providers in orthopedic physical therapy practice. Contributors to quality care coordination for complex orthopedic cases. Models of excellence and professionalism in the healthcare community. Facilitators of the advancement of colleagues, peers, students, providers, and community. Life-long committers to evidence-based literature and advanced orthopedic clinical practice. Analyzers of introspective assessments for professional growth. Be prepared to sit for the ABPTS Orthopedic Clinical Specialist Examination.

HOW TO APPLY

Eligibility Qualifications

U.S. Citizen

Graduate of a CAPTE-accredited physical therapy program

Hold an active physical therapy license or be eligible for licensure in any US state

Temporary License is sufficient to begin the program

For applicants pending NPTE examination, continued program participation is contingent on passing the licensure exam within 30 days of the program start date.

Application Requirements

Physical Therapy School Transcripts (cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or above)

Letter of Intent

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

Three (3) Professional Letters of Recommendation

Preferred Qualifications

APTA and AOPT membership

Minimum of one clinical experience in an outpatient setting

Demonstrate high academic achievement

Strong oral and written communication skills

Upon Selection, the candidate must meet all criteria for federal employment as a VA-Paid Health Professions Trainee



Application Open: 12/01/2025



Applications can be completed through the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Residency/Fellowship-Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS)

Application Due Date: 03/15/2026

All candidates must submit a complete application through RFPTCAS by the published deadline.

RESIDENT POSITION

Resident Position is a full-time (40 hours per week) one-year temporary appointment.

Start Date: 08/2026

Fixed stipend is set annually by the Office of Academic Affiliations. 2025-2026 Academic Year stipend is $54,083.

Benefits include paid annual and sick leave, 11 paid federal holidays, and optional healthcare coverage.

PROGRAM CURRICULUM

Residents will work 32 hours per week providing clinical care and 8 hours a week will be dedicated to didactic activities. The program curriculum will be inclusive of independent clinical care, clinical and academic mentorship, in-services, journal clubs, resident and guest lecturer presentations, huddles and rounds, clinical supervision of DPT and PTA students, multidisciplinary observation experiences in specialty PT clinics and Orthopedic surgery, and Medbridge education courses.

The program curriculum was designed using the Orthopedic Descriptions of Specialty & Residency Practice (DSP & DRP), Current Concepts of Orthopedic Physical Therapy, 5th Edition and other AOPT resources with an emphasis on the Clinical Practice Guidelines.

The Orlando VA Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency program is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Maryrose de Guzman, PT, DPT

Board Certified Geriatric & Neurologic Clinical Specialist

PT Education & Residency Director, SCCE

Phone:407-631-6037

Email: Maryrose.Deguzman@va.gov



Veronica Valenzuela, PT, DPT

Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist

Orthopedic PT Residency and Surgical Care Coordinator

Phone: 407-631-3172

Email: Veronica.Valenzuela@va.gov