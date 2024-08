Orlando VA Dietetic Internship Program

Our eligibility application was accepted by ACEND and we are in the candidacy process for our proposed program. The program is not accepting applications at this time but will do so upon successful completion of the eligibility application process if the program receives candidacy for accreditation status from ACEND.

For further details about the ACEND accreditation standards visit:

2022 accreditation-standards-for-nutrition-and-dietetics-internship-programs.pdf (eatrightpro.org)

Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

120 south riverside plaza suite 2190

Chicago, IL 60606-6995

www.eatrightpro.org/acend

For more information, please contact;

Giselle M. Diaz Luquis, DCN, MHSN, RDN

Dietetic Internship Director

Orlando VA Healthcare System

13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL

giselle.diaz-luquis@va.gov