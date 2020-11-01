Orlando Vet Center
Our mission is to serve Veterans, service members, and their families with quality readjustment counseling services and timely referrals. Our clinical services include individual and group psychotherapy services for a variety of mental health concerns. We are also able to assist with connection to our local VA Healthcare Systems as well as resources in our community for additional support.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
If you need to talk with someone after hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center call center is available 24/7: 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
We are currently screening all in person visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and require masks inside the building.
Appointments can be made by calling 407-857-2800 for assistance.
You are also welcome to walk-in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
The Orlando Vet Center is in the back corner of the Terracotta Business Suites Plaza behind the Ana Mendez University. Parking options include designated Vet Center and unmarked spaces available for use. Our entry is also wheelchair accessible.
Using the LYNX system: The Orlando Vet Center can be accessed using Bus Route 436S and Bus Stop “S Semoran Blvd and Hoffner Ave”.
First Visit? Please bring a copy of your discharge documents to verify eligibility for services. Documents may include DD 214, DD 215, NGB 22, etc.
Gold Star Family? If you were not referred directly to us from the DoD, please bring a copy of the DD 1300 (if available).
In the spotlight at Orlando Vet Center
Vet Centers are celebrating their 42nd anniversary!
Vet Centers have grown and expanded to all 50 states and U.S. territories to serve our nation's Veterans and active-duty service members since June 13, 1979.
DoD Warrior Games in Orlando (9/11 - 9/22/2021)
This event celebrates and honors the resiliency of wounded, ill, & injured U.S. active duty service members & Veterans. Click Here: DoD Warrior Games
Currently Available Groups
- Vietnam & OEF/OIF/OND/Persian Gulf Support Groups
- Anger Management
- Courage for Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- CBT for Depression
- Mindfulness
- And many more!
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Orlando Vet Center understands the benefits found in including family members in treatment and are honored to be able to support the Veteran’s readjustment with these additional services.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
For those who have lost someone, the Orlando Vet Center provides support, counseling, education, and referrals (as needed).
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
The Orlando Vet Center offers support and community referrals, including referral to the Orlando VA Healthcare Systems’ Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Orlando Vet Center offers individual, group, family, and couple psychotherapy services for a variety of mental health concerns.
We provide specialty group counseling to:
- Vietnam Veterans
- Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans
And we offer evidence-based practices including, but not limited to:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Emotion Focused Individual Therapy (EFIT)
- Interpersonal Therapy
- Whole Health
We are also able to connect you with local resources for additional support (as needed) to support your readjustment goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Orlando Vet Center offers evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Orlando Vet Center values community partnerships and is intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Established local partnerships include:
- National Guard & Reserve Units
- State Universities & Community Colleges
- Veteran Service Organizations
- Seminole/Orange/Osceola Veteran Service Offices (VSO)
- Florida Department of Veteran Affairs (FDVA)
- Community Legal Services
- Orlando Navy Exchange
- And many more!
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Orlando Vet Center can provide:
- Information about VA Medical Benefits & Care Registration
- Information about where to file claims and other forms
- Increased understanding of VA Education Benefits
- Education and Referral for VA Burial Benefits
- VA Home Loan Eligibility Letters
- Employment Services
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD offices, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.