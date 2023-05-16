PACT Act Awareness Symposium - Green Bay, WI

When: Sat. May 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Brown County Central Library 515 Pine Street Green Bay , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Green Bay VA is hosting a free symposium regarding the recently enacted PACT Act.

The goal is to increase awareness and understanding of the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic exposures.

The Green Bay VA also hopes to expand enrollment for Veterans who may now be eligible for expanded VA benefits due to the PACT Act.

Who: Veterans, family members, community leaders, Veteran service organizations and anyone else looking to learn more about the PACT Act.

For more information: Contact Joe Aulik, Brown County Director of Veterans' Services, 920-448-4450

Click here to learn more about the PACT Act.