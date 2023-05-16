Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Awareness Symposium - Green Bay, WI

Image of military members at burn pit. What you need to know about PACT Act title.

PACT Act Awareness Symposium - Green Bay, WI

When:

Sat. May 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Brown County Central Library

515 Pine Street

Green Bay , WI

Cost:

Free

Register

The Green Bay VA is hosting a free symposium regarding the recently enacted PACT Act.

The goal is to increase awareness and understanding of the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic exposures.

The Green Bay VA also hopes to expand enrollment for Veterans who may now be eligible for expanded VA benefits due to the PACT Act.

When: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Where: Brown County Central Library, 515 Pine Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Who: Veterans, family members, community leaders, Veteran service organizations and anyone else looking to learn more about the PACT Act.

For more information: Contact Joe Aulik, Brown County Director of Veterans' Services, 920-448-4450 

Click here to learn more about the PACT Act.

