Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Milwaukee VA Veteran Telephone Town Hall

Graphic for telephone town hall at Milwaukee VA

Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System Telephone Town Hall

When:

Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Where:

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Telephone event. Call 855-436-3682 during the event.

Cost:

Free

If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center health care system you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The live event will be held over the telephone.

Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.

No registration required.

Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to enrolled Veterans.

https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events/52242/

See more events

Last updated: