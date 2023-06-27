PACT Act Summer VetFest - Hattiesburg, MS

Veterans and family members are encouraged to attend and learn more about their PACT Act benefits.

When: Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby Building 850, Forrest Avenue Hattiesburg , MS Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and Jackson VA Regional Benefits Office are proud to announce the upcoming PACT Act Summer VetFest event to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby.

The PACT Act Summer VetFest is just one component of VA’s nationwide PACT Act Veteran outreach campaign, which is the largest coordinated outreach campaign in VA history. The campaign has one goal: ensuring that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets the PACT Act-related health care and benefits they have earned.

VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to apply for their earned PACT Act-related health care and benefits now. Veterans and survivors can apply or learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT, by calling 1-800-MYVA411, or by attending the Summer VetFest on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum on Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, MS.