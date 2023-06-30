PACT Act Awareness and Mini Fair Event - Tomah, WI

Bringing VA health care and benefits information to you at the Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a PACT Act Awareness and Mini Fair Event to highlight Toxic Exposure on July 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event will be in front of building 400 by the gymnasium at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

The event is open to all area Veterans, family members and caregivers, and the public. No registration is required.

Attendees can sign up for VA care and learn about toxic exposure and a VA provider trained in providing toxic exposure screenings will also be available to screen Veterans who are eligible for this screening.

“The more events Tomah VA can be a part of where we bring PACT Act information to Veterans and the community, the more Veterans will be served,” said Amanda Batchko, Tomah VA Public Affairs Specialist and one of the coordinators of this event. “We provide more knowledge and assistance to the Veterans and their families when we bring in additional programs from VHA, VBA, and our County Veteran’s Service Officers.”

The mini-fair portion of the event will include Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives who will be available to answer questions about VA disability claims and benefits. County Veteran Service Officers (CVSOs) will be available to meet with Veterans to help navigate additional questions and learn about benefits. Other onsite resources will include representatives from Tomah VA Mental Health and the Military2VA (M2VA) program, MyHealtheVet, HUD-VASH, Whole Health, Vet Center, and PACT Social Work.

Lunch will be available along with yard games and music from a band comprised of Veterans, “Behind the Curtain”.

For more information about the PACT Act go to: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs

For more information call 1-800-872-8662 ext. 64201