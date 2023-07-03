Summer VetFest and PACT Awareness Event - Layton, Utah

Summer Fest and PACT Act Event: Resource Fair

When: Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm MT Where: Weber State University - Davis Campus 2750 University Park Blvd Layton, UT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. It will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins while serving our country — and their survivors.

Summer VetFest gives Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors the opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned. Additionally, Veterans can learn more about the other benefits from the VA, the state of Utah, and our community partners.

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!

For more information on the PACT Act visit: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs