Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Summer VetFest - El Paso VA

VetFest El Paso

When:

Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

El Paso VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

El Paso VA is holding its PACT Act Summer VetFest & Claims Clinic event on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main El Paso VA facility.

This is an indoor/outdoor event. Join us and our community partners for our Summer VetFest in the main parking lot as we pass out school items*, baby items, and food. Stay for family fun with face painting, food trucks, live radio remote with Power 102. 1 FM, and a live performance by Blackberry Jam. (*Child present to receive backpacks/school uniforms)x

Indoors, we've set up a PACT Act claims clinic with:

  • VBA – Veterans Benefits Administration
  • DAV – Disabled American Veterans:
  • Texas Veterans Commission Claims Department
  • El Paso County Veteran Services Office
  • Veterans One Stop

Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at va.gov/pact

