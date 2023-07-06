Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VetFest PACT Act Claims Clinic - Norwich, CT

Veterans and service members: Your community is here to support you!

When:

Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Easterseals Veterans Rally Point

24 Stott Avenue

Norwich, CT

Cost:

Free

VA in collaboration with the Easterseals Veterans Rally Point invites all Veterans, their family members, transitioning service members, survivors, and providers to attend this event!

Services available:

 

  • Claims Support and assistance
  • PACT Act Guidance
  • Veterans Service Officer assistance 
  • VHA Health Care Enrollment & Eligibility
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings
  • Environmental Health
  • My Healthevet
  • Hartford Vet Center

If you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022So don’t wait, apply today!

https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

