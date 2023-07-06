VetFest PACT Act Claims Clinic - Norwich, CT
Veterans and service members: Your community is here to support you!
When:
Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Easterseals Veterans Rally Point
24 Stott Avenue
Norwich, CT
Cost:
Free
VA in collaboration with the Easterseals Veterans Rally Point invites all Veterans, their family members, transitioning service members, survivors, and providers to attend this event!
Services available:
- Claims Support and assistance
- PACT Act Guidance
- Veterans Service Officer assistance
- VHA Health Care Enrollment & Eligibility
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- Environmental Health
- My Healthevet
- Hartford Vet Center
If you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today!
https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/See more events