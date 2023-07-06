VetFest PACT Act Claims Clinic - Norwich, CT

Veterans and service members: Your community is here to support you!

When: Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Easterseals Veterans Rally Point 24 Stott Avenue Norwich, CT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA in collaboration with the Easterseals Veterans Rally Point invites all Veterans, their family members, transitioning service members, survivors, and providers to attend this event!

Services available:

Claims Support and assistance

PACT Act Guidance

Veterans Service Officer assistance

VHA Health Care Enrollment & Eligibility

Toxic Exposure Screenings

Environmental Health

My Healthevet

Hartford Vet Center

If you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today!

https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/