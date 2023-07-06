PACT Act Summer VetFest - San Antonio, TX

VetFest San Antonio

South Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting its PACT Act Summer VetFest on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northwest San Antonio VA Clinic. This event is a time for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to come together, learn about the healthcare and benefits they have earned, and have some fun!

Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at VA.gov/PACT.