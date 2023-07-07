PACT Act Summer VetFest - Amarillo, TX
VetFest Amarillo
When:
Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
Amarillo VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration, Waco Regional Office are hosting the Amarillo regional Summer VetFest and VBA Claims Clinic on Tuesday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center. Follow us on Facebook @VAAmarillo for details.
Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at VA.gov/PACT.