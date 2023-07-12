PACT Act Vet Fest/Claims Workshop - Middleburg, FL

When: Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Middleburg VA Clinic 400 College Blvd, Suite 300 Middleburg, FL Cost: Free

Summer VetFest gives Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors the opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

Additionally, Veterans can learn more about the other benefits from the VA and our community partners.

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!

For more information, visit: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits