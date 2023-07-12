Veterans Benefit Live – VA in My Town: High Point, NC
When:
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
The Loft at Congdon Yards
410 W. English Road
4th Floor
High Point, NC
Cost:
Free
Thursday, July 20, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Summer VetFest gives Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors the opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.
Additionally, Veterans can learn more about the other benefits from the VA and our community partners.
If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!
For more information, visit: The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits
